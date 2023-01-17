ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

News 12

Teen shot, another arrested in shooting outside Eagle Academy

A 15-year-old boy was shot outside of Eagle Academy Thursday night after a basketball game in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says the shooting occurred on Herkimer Street and Saratoga Avenue at around 8 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm and taken to treatment in stable condition.
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics

A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
NEWBURGH, NY
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD traffic agent allegedly robbed at knifepoint on subway

An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was robbed at knifepoint on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, cops said.  The 38-year-old man was riding a northbound L train at the Sutter Avenue station in Brownsville around 11:15 a.m. when five suspects approached him — one with a knife, cops said.  The crooks made off with the agent’s iPhone and wallet, police said.  No injuries were reported.  The suspects fled, and no arrests had been made by the afternoon. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Drug Raid Turns Up Crack Cocaine In Essex County: Sheriff

Five men are behind bars and a large quantity of crack sits in an Essex County evidence locker after police raided a Newark home early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities say. Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on North 9th Street just before 11:30 a.m., said Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura in a statement. During the search, investigators say they found "over 400 vials" of crack cocaine and "around 200 decks" of heroin on the property.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Man charged with murder in fatal park shooting in the Bronx

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly gunning down a man in a Bronx park eight months ago, authorities said Thursday. Leonard Thalease, 40, allegedly shot Miguel Rodriguez, 27, in the head in Joyce Kilmer Park at the corner of East 161st Street and Grand Concourse on May […]
BRONX, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport News: On Wednesday night, January 11, 2023, officers responded to 804 Fairfield Avenue for an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, suffering from a head injury. Endgeldrum, who was homeless, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on January 13, 2023. A subsequent autopsy confirmed his death was due to the assault and ruled a homicide. Detective Brian Coyne of the Homicide Unit was assigned the case and was assisted by the other members of the unit. A local man, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey of 944 Fairfield Avenue, was quickly developed as a suspect, and during questioning, confessed.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New York Post

Teen accused of shooting NYPD cop is gangbanger with record: prosecutors

The 16-year-old boy arrested for shooting an NYPD cop in the Bronx early Tuesday is a teenage gangbanger with a rap sheet that includes armed robbery, prosecutors allege. The teen, whose name is being withheld because he’s a minor, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and assault charges at his Wednesday night arraignment at Bronx Criminal Court. The baby-faced defendant stands accused of pumping lead into an unmarked police car around 3 a.m. — striking NYPD officer Paul Lee in the left arm — “narrowly missing vital structures,” NYPD Commissioner...
BRONX, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Second Ringleader of Violent West Harlem Drug Trafficking Ring

Sentencing of Patrick Pizzini is the Second Sentencing of “Main Event” Member in the Past Week. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of PATRICK PIZZINI, 25, to 8 years in state prison for his role as one of the ringleaders of a violent drug trafficking ring that operated in West Harlem. On October 19, 2022, PIZZINI pled guilty to one count of Operating as a Major Trafficker and one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree. Last week, ANDREW MCFALINE was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for his role as the leader of the group.
MANHATTAN, NY
nyspnews.com

Juveniles throwing rocks at cars on the Sprain found

Greenburgh, New York – On January 17, 2023, the New York State Police from the Hawthorne barracks identified three juveniles who committed Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree, a class D felony, after receiving complaints of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street.
HAWTHORNE, NY
BronxVoice

Arrest in Fatal Bus Stabbing

BRONX - Police arrested a man they say fatally stabbed a man on a Bronx bus as a result of the victim arguing with the suspect’s girlfriend. Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Johnson of Concourse Village. He was charged with murder. Cops say Johnson is the man who fatally stabbed Lamont Barkley on a city bus near Hostos College.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Teen Duo Charged After Violent, Public Shootout In Yonkers, Police Say

Two teens are facing multiple charges after they exchanged gunfire on a public street in Westchester County, police said. The shootout happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 8:30 p.m., when police in Yonkers responded to Garfield Street where they found one of the teens with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and an investigation into the shooting was started, Yonkers Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
YONKERS, NY
fox61.com

Connecticut man sentenced to federal prison for gun offense

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for a federal gun offense. Lamain Heard, 33, has been detained since his arrest on Jan. 21, 2022. On June 2, 2022, he plead guilty...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

