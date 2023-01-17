Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Brooklyn Man Wanted for Homicide Arrested on Drug Charges in Binghamton
A man wanted for homicide in New York City has been arrested on drugs and firearm charges in Binghamton. According to a press release from the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, on January 18, members of the task force attempted to take Taykwann Browne of Brooklyn into custody.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Orange County
A traffic stop led to an alleged drug arrest of two Brooklyn men in the town of Newburgh. Andrew Caesar, 43, and Maxwell Coddett, 46, each face several charges.
NYPD arrests suspect linked to first murder of 2023
Police have arrested the suspect tied to the first murder of 2023.
News 12
Teen shot, another arrested in shooting outside Eagle Academy
A 15-year-old boy was shot outside of Eagle Academy Thursday night after a basketball game in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says the shooting occurred on Herkimer Street and Saratoga Avenue at around 8 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm and taken to treatment in stable condition.
Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics
A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
Off-duty NYPD traffic agent allegedly robbed at knifepoint on subway
An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was robbed at knifepoint on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, cops said. The 38-year-old man was riding a northbound L train at the Sutter Avenue station in Brownsville around 11:15 a.m. when five suspects approached him — one with a knife, cops said. The crooks made off with the agent’s iPhone and wallet, police said. No injuries were reported. The suspects fled, and no arrests had been made by the afternoon.
Man Busted With 4 Pounds Marijuana Advertised Sales On Atlantic City Street: Police
A Brooklyn man was arrested with nearly four pounds of marijuana in his car, authorities said.At 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Herbert Nelson, 37, was found selling from his personal vehicle on a city street, they said.Officer John Bell was patrolling the area of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hal…
Drug Raid Turns Up Crack Cocaine In Essex County: Sheriff
Five men are behind bars and a large quantity of crack sits in an Essex County evidence locker after police raided a Newark home early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities say. Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on North 9th Street just before 11:30 a.m., said Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura in a statement. During the search, investigators say they found "over 400 vials" of crack cocaine and "around 200 decks" of heroin on the property.
Man charged with murder in fatal park shooting in the Bronx
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly gunning down a man in a Bronx park eight months ago, authorities said Thursday. Leonard Thalease, 40, allegedly shot Miguel Rodriguez, 27, in the head in Joyce Kilmer Park at the corner of East 161st Street and Grand Concourse on May […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport News: On Wednesday night, January 11, 2023, officers responded to 804 Fairfield Avenue for an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, suffering from a head injury. Endgeldrum, who was homeless, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on January 13, 2023. A subsequent autopsy confirmed his death was due to the assault and ruled a homicide. Detective Brian Coyne of the Homicide Unit was assigned the case and was assisted by the other members of the unit. A local man, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey of 944 Fairfield Avenue, was quickly developed as a suspect, and during questioning, confessed.
Teen accused of shooting NYPD cop is gangbanger with record: prosecutors
The 16-year-old boy arrested for shooting an NYPD cop in the Bronx early Tuesday is a teenage gangbanger with a rap sheet that includes armed robbery, prosecutors allege. The teen, whose name is being withheld because he’s a minor, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and assault charges at his Wednesday night arraignment at Bronx Criminal Court. The baby-faced defendant stands accused of pumping lead into an unmarked police car around 3 a.m. — striking NYPD officer Paul Lee in the left arm — “narrowly missing vital structures,” NYPD Commissioner...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Second Ringleader of Violent West Harlem Drug Trafficking Ring
Sentencing of Patrick Pizzini is the Second Sentencing of “Main Event” Member in the Past Week. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of PATRICK PIZZINI, 25, to 8 years in state prison for his role as one of the ringleaders of a violent drug trafficking ring that operated in West Harlem. On October 19, 2022, PIZZINI pled guilty to one count of Operating as a Major Trafficker and one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree. Last week, ANDREW MCFALINE was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for his role as the leader of the group.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Shooter at Kings Plaza Shopping Center gets 9 Years for attempted murder
A 20-year-old man from the Bronx was sentenced to nine years in prison on Jan. 10 for a shooting incident at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn that left two teenage boys injured. Timothy Briggs had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November for the shooting that took place...
Father facing charges after baby ingested heroin ordered to remain jailed
Alexander Green and his partner are facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
nyspnews.com
Juveniles throwing rocks at cars on the Sprain found
Greenburgh, New York – On January 17, 2023, the New York State Police from the Hawthorne barracks identified three juveniles who committed Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree, a class D felony, after receiving complaints of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street.
Arrest in Fatal Bus Stabbing
BRONX - Police arrested a man they say fatally stabbed a man on a Bronx bus as a result of the victim arguing with the suspect’s girlfriend. Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Johnson of Concourse Village. He was charged with murder. Cops say Johnson is the man who fatally stabbed Lamont Barkley on a city bus near Hostos College.
Disgraced Ex-Paterson Officer Charged With Assault Of Second Defenseless Suspect
A former Paterson police officer already awaiting trial for beating one suspect over the head with a flashlight has been charged with doing it to another.Spencer Finch, 46, of Mahwah, broke a victim’s nose, knocked out two of his teeth and chipped another outside a Quick’s Food Store on Dec. 22, 20…
Teen Duo Charged After Violent, Public Shootout In Yonkers, Police Say
Two teens are facing multiple charges after they exchanged gunfire on a public street in Westchester County, police said. The shootout happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 8:30 p.m., when police in Yonkers responded to Garfield Street where they found one of the teens with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and an investigation into the shooting was started, Yonkers Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
fox61.com
Connecticut man sentenced to federal prison for gun offense
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for a federal gun offense. Lamain Heard, 33, has been detained since his arrest on Jan. 21, 2022. On June 2, 2022, he plead guilty...
News 12
NYPD: Man, child shot in Longwood; child in critical condition
Police say a man and child were shot in Longwood. The NYPD says that a 14-year-old was shot in the head and a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg on Longwood Avenue between Fox and Beck streets. They say the shooting happened outside of the Police Athletic League. Police...
