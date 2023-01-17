PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association recently announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois, full-time. Online learning is acceptable.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO