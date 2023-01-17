Read full article on original website
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up
The "Elvis" star still seems to have something big in common with the King.
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Oscars Best Actor predictions: Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’) moves into top 5, flying past Tom Cruise (‘Top Gun’)
There was a dramatic change in our Oscar predictions for Best Actor between January 11 and January 14. In that time, Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) moved from sixth place to fifth place in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Scroll down to see our graph illustrating how this race has recently changed. So what happened? Well, the shift in our odds started on January 11, the day the SAG Award nominations were announced. Mescal wasn’t nominated by the guild, but neither was Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), who up until that point was...
SAG Nominations 2023: 15 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Michelle Williams to ‘Yellowstone’
The 29th annual SAG Awards unveiled its nominees Wednesday morning with presenters Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson and, as always, there were a few surprises in the mix. Of course, the biggest shock of the morning may have been the 11th hour Hail Mary to save the SAG Awards, as the orphaned kudocast suddenly has a new home. Although Netflix execs had previously expressed no interest in picking up the telecast — which had been let go by TNT/TBS after decades — the streamer reversed course Wednesday morning and announced a new deal that will see the SAG Awards run...
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Tom Hardy Says Questions About His Sexuality Are ‘Awkward’ and ‘Humiliating’
'Venom' star Tom Hardy calls attempts to pry into his personal life and sexuality "humiliating ... there is a time and a place for that."
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 20-Year Marriage 'Back On Track' Thanks To George Clooney: Sources
Twenty years and counting — thanks to George Clooney! Julia Roberts was facing a rocky patch in her two-decade marriage to Danny Moder until her old pal George, 61, intervened, RadarOnline.com has learned."He had a gentle word with Julia and told her to go easy on Danny," a source spilled. Friction between Julia and her 53-year-old husband had been building, from tensions over Julia's demanding film schedule to Danny's preference to keep a low profile and surf rather than join the mom three on red carpets.Talking to George gave the 55-year-old a new perspective. "It's known among their friends that...
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni shares sweet red carpet moment with dad Seal
Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, shared a sweet moment with her dad Seal during the premiere of ‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The father-daughter duo walked the red carpet on Wednesday night, posing for the cameras in all-black ensembles. GrosbyGroup ...
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, including Ana de Armas, Viola Davis and Jenna Ortega.
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
Cate Blanchett uses her award acceptance speech to call for abolishing televised awards
Cate Blanchett might be taking home awards for her portrayal of a disgraced composer and titular character in the film “Tár.” But if she had it her way, there wouldn’t be an award to take home. While delivering her “Best Actress” acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards, Blanchett challenged the need for awards shows, calling them “televised horse races.” She didn’t mince words. “I would love it if we would just change this whole fucking structure.” “Why don't we just say there was a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another?” she said to the audience, celebrating the “extraordinary” performances by her fellow nominees — Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh.
BAFTA Awards: Full list of nominations
The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. Scroll down for the full list 2023 BAFTAs nominations. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on Feb. 19. That is 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12. In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the...
Jennifer Coolidge, Everything Everywhere All at Once lead 2023 SAG Awards nominations: See the full list
The Screen Actors Guild Awards have named the year's best performances in film and TV. Announced Wednesday morning by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus season 2's Haley Lu Richardson, the SAG Awards nominations fell among a busy week in awards season, with NBC having revived its Golden Globes telecast Tuesday, marking the first time the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's big night has aired on TV in two years following a high-profile racial-exclusion scandal. The Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America — both of which, like SAG, share membership with the Academy — will also announce their nominees this week.
