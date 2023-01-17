jetBlue: Portland – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. $384 (Basic Economy) / $464 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s crime that one local food cart owner said he’s never seen in more than a decade of running his business, Fried Egg I’m in Love. The owner, Jace Krause, said a shipment of eggs to his food cart in north Portland was broken into, and about eight dozen eggs were stolen. He blames the rising cost of eggs for the crime. Krause said his business is feeling the pain of inflation on eggs, but losing nearly one hundred is another blow for already trying to pay for an already expensive ingredient.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO