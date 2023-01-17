jetBlue: Portland – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. $384 (Basic Economy) / $464 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
trazeetravel.com
Vancouver’s Hottest New Speakeasy
Following the success of its sister venue and bar Laowai, Vancouver’s newest speakeasy Bagheera makes waves in the city and beyond. Designed by Bergman Design House, Bagheera officially opened Jan. 10. The speakeasy lounge and bar, located in Chinatown, serves experimental cocktails, light bites and sharing plates. The interior...
Portland proposes 4 new affordable housing projects
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Housing Bureau (PHB) unveiled four new proposed projects that will provide an additional 267 units of affordable housing in North and Southwest Portland. The projects will be funded primarily through Metro's regional housing bond. PBH will submit the four proposals to Metro for concept...
kptv.com
Portland rolls out new round of pot dispensary relief
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Relief is on the way for one of Portland’s pot shops, with money coming from cannabis sales tax. The pot of money, called the Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund, has been in the city since 2021, but these new grant opportunities just went live on Monday.
kptv.com
Soaring egg prices leads to theft from local food cart, owner says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s crime that one local food cart owner said he’s never seen in more than a decade of running his business, Fried Egg I’m in Love. The owner, Jace Krause, said a shipment of eggs to his food cart in north Portland was broken into, and about eight dozen eggs were stolen. He blames the rising cost of eggs for the crime. Krause said his business is feeling the pain of inflation on eggs, but losing nearly one hundred is another blow for already trying to pay for an already expensive ingredient.
Portland restaurant is feeling the pressure as egg prices soar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland restaurants are having a huge impact as the prices for eggs continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. One restaurant in particular is feeling it the most as it specializes in egg sandwiches primarily. Jace Krause, owner of Fried Egg I'm in Love, a...
kptv.com
How a Portland nonprofit is helping minority owned businesses grow
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Soul District Business Association is lending a hand to entrepreneurs across the city, with the goal of increasing the number of local black-owned business. The nonprofit is based in Northeast Portland and is primarily focused on expanding local business in this part of the city.
WWEEK
Employees of a St. Johns Taqueria Win $200,000 in Wage Theft Lawsuit
Three longtime employees of a St. Johns taqueria have won a $200,000 court judgment after filing suit over unpaid overtime, missed paychecks and their boss’s retaliatory behavior. In the lawsuit, filed last year, the employees alleged their boss, Verenice Mendoza, missed paychecks and threatened them when they complained. The...
kezi.com
Zero-emissions semi-truck being designed by OSU, Portland-based truck manufacturer
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Researchers at Oregon State University are teaming up with a Portland-based truck manufacturer to develop a new type of semi-truck that will produce zero emissions and be able to carry as much cargo as a traditional diesel-powered commercial motor vehicle. The OSU College of Engineering is partnering...
Egg prices soar, store shelves bare amid avian flu, supply chain issues
PORTLAND, Oregon — Grocery stores around the country — and some in Oregon — are once again struggling to keep eggs in stock while prices for the food staple continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. Since last February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports an...
Following Washington County's example, bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon
A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021.
pdxpipeline.com
Portland Spirit 2023 Winter Light Festival Dinner Cruise | See Huge Art Installations, 16 Foot Tall Space Robot
The 2023 Portland Winter Light Festival is February 3rd – 11th and we are offering four dinner cruises departing from Salmon Springs to allow you to enjoy the festival prior to a cruise. An anchor site of the festival is right across the street from our dock at the World Trade Center Plaza, with several free displays to admire from 6-10PM.
focushillsboro.com
Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits Has Been Occurring As A Result Of Card Skimmers
2.1 The USDA recommends that SNAP cardholders take precautions against fraud. The following is an illustration:. Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits: Tricia Collins makes the most of a bad situation when trapped in a cheap motel. This Portland mother of a 10-year-old boy makes every dollar count since she has no reliable source of income. Her survival depends on governmental food coupons and monetary aid.
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': 'Just seems like there's nobody in charge'
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we headed back to a neighborhood in Southeast Portland that feels left out. When we visited this neighborhood around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street in October, we found neighbors frustrated with the lack of attention from the city. Crime and homelessness were top of mind then. And three months later, they still are.
KXL
North Portland Soul Food Restaurant Adds a New Location
A church-based Portland restaurant is expanding. Po’ Shines in the Kenton neighborhood is opening Po TAGO (to go) on NE Alberta. Po’ Shines has been around for a couple of decades and has a location on Denver Ave, plus a catering business, but it’s more than that. It’s also a non-profit that teaches job skills, feeds the needy, including thousands of seniors during the pandemic, and there’s a culinary school as well. The idea is to teach chefs how to carry on the tradition of soul food cooking in America.
Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit
The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
‘Cabaret,’ ‘Dragons Love Tacos,’ and Lan Su Lantern Viewing nights: 11 things to do this week
The winter entertainment season is in full force and indoor activities dominate the events list this week. Several stage plays open including “Cabaret” and “Snapshots,” a scrapbook of famous stage musicals. It’s also the season of Lunar New Year celebrations with more to come as we head toward February.
WWEEK
Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.
It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
kptv.com
New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program has launched a new website that will allow Portlanders to see how crews are responding to reported homeless campsites. The dashboard launched on Wednesday and gives the public the ability to see in detail...
opb.org
Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes
A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, for his alleged racist crime spree in spring 2022. Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
