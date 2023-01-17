Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In GilbertMadocPhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Here’s where residential real estate is anticipated to go in 2023
From enormous gains to an anticipated tempering, a lot has happened over the course of 2022. That’s according to a report based on the most recent ARMLS data released by Phoenix REALTORS that outlines the state of the residential real estate market and where it is anticipated to go in 2023.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport accommodates customers with temporary facility during terminal construction
Just in time for the busy winter and spring travel season when hundreds of thousands of visitors descend upon the Valley, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) and local general contractor McCarthy Building Companies have constructed a temporary tension fabric structure to accommodate the increasing number of passengers at the growing airport during its terminal expansion project.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Mici Italian restaurant opens in Queen Creek
Mici Italian (Mici), a fast-growing, family-owned, fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colo. has opened its second Arizona location in Queen Creek. Bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food and joining the successful location in Gilbert, at 5498 S. Power Road, the new Queen Creek restaurant is located east of the Queen Creek Botanical Gardens and The Pecans of Queen Creek community, at 24750 S. Ellsworth Road. This location will be the third location to debut the brand’s recent brand refresh, with a completely new look and feel. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant has 28 seats and dedicated pick-up and delivery stations, as well as offer delivery and catering.
PepsiCo opens new facility, new project proposed in Goodyear
In Goodyear, PepsiCo Beverages North America held the grand opening of its newest Valley warehouse on Thursday, which saw more than 300 employees and community members in attendance.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Where Will the Valley’s Next Auto Mall be Built?
Mullin360 Arizona’s Leading Auto Mall Developer to Finish In-Depth Analysis and Study to Assess the Best New Location That Could Result in Tens of Millions for Host City. (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Known for impacting communities through its cutting edge and innovative development, Scottsdale-based Mullin360 is currently in the wrap up stages of its in-depth assessment and analysis to determine the highest impact area for the Valley’s next auto mall development.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
AZFamily
Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM...
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in Arizona
A rising and fast-growing supermarket chain is opening another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Arizona grocery store location in Surprise, according to the company's website.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
'An exceptional case': Arizona suburb water supply cut off offers cautionary tale during continued drought
There are a handful of other communities in Arizona like Rio Verde that pay outside cities for their water supply, but Rio Verde is "an exceptional case," according to the director of the Kyle Center for Water Policy at ASU.
azbigmedia.com
Taylor Street closes $22.9M in total with 3 deals
Taylor Street Advisors, a leading full-service real estate firm in Phoenix, Arizona, announced the sales of Aspen Cove located in Payson, AZ for $11,000,000; The Hepburn Apartments located in downtown Phoenix for $3,900,000; and the sale of Los Porticos on 85th located in Scottsdale, AZ for $8,000,000 for a total of $22,900,000.
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Sometimes when you’re hungry for pizza you want it now, not in an hour. You don’t feel like sitting around, waiting for the pie to bake and eventually come out to your table. Thankfully, when it comes to rapidly prepared pizza there are options out there around metro Phoenix. The fast-casual segment within the restaurant industry has continually grown over the last several years, splitting the difference between casual and fast food. So if you are looking for a fast-casual pizza experience, a popular chain from Denver is back in the Valley, opening a second location to help (quickly) feed the masses.
KTAR.com
Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M
PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop Opens in Scottsdale
Marks First Location in Arizona with More Planned by Year’s End
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
azbex.com
680KSF Industrial Project Planned in Goodyear
The Goodyear Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval of a rezoning request for Urban District 10, a 680KSF, five-building park on approximately 44 acres on Bullard Avenue between I-10 and Van Buren Street. Planned uses include flex industrial, commerce and employment, according to the City staff analysis. Developer Urban...
AZFamily
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Walmart store in Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Powerball ticket sold at a Walmart location is worth a cash prize of $150,000!. The ticket was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1916 S. Lindsay Rd. in Mesa. While it would have originally been worth $50,000, the player added Powerplay, making the prize $150,000.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Housing community in north Peoria area could go vertical this year
Both phases of a new housing community in the north Peoria area have been approved by Maricopa County and could go vertical this year. The first phase of Village at Pleasant River was rezoned in 2021 to accommodate a 246-unit multifamily development on a county island near Happy Valley Parkway and 115th Avenue on nearly 25 acres.
