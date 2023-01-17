Sometimes when you’re hungry for pizza you want it now, not in an hour. You don’t feel like sitting around, waiting for the pie to bake and eventually come out to your table. Thankfully, when it comes to rapidly prepared pizza there are options out there around metro Phoenix. The fast-casual segment within the restaurant industry has continually grown over the last several years, splitting the difference between casual and fast food. So if you are looking for a fast-casual pizza experience, a popular chain from Denver is back in the Valley, opening a second location to help (quickly) feed the masses.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO