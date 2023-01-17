ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Former Wagner commander seeking asylum in Norway apprehended by police

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway has been apprehended by police, an official said on Monday. "He is apprehended ... and we are considering whether to seek a court's decision for internment," Police Lawyer Line Isaksen told Reuters, declining to give further details.
Salon

England finally joins Europe in banning single-use plastic foodware

Restaurants and cafes throughout England will soon be barred from using some of the most common single-use plastics — a ban green groups called necessary, insufficient, and long overdue. The long-anticipated regulation, announced Saturday, makes it illegal for those establishments to sell or distribute certain kinds of polystyrene cups...

Comments / 0

Community Policy