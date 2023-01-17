Read full article on original website
Related
Former Wagner commander seeking asylum in Norway apprehended by police
OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway has been apprehended by police, an official said on Monday. "He is apprehended ... and we are considering whether to seek a court's decision for internment," Police Lawyer Line Isaksen told Reuters, declining to give further details.
Videos Show Tiger Attacking Rabbit During Chinese Zoo's New Year Handover
Fortunately the bunny survived, but it looked visibly shaken in the footage.
Brazil, Argentina to encourage trade, says Haddad; plays down common currency
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad played down the idea of a single shared currency between Argentina and Brazil late on Sunday, saying the countries were looking at ways to stimulate bilateral trade but not extinguish their own currencies.
England finally joins Europe in banning single-use plastic foodware
Restaurants and cafes throughout England will soon be barred from using some of the most common single-use plastics — a ban green groups called necessary, insufficient, and long overdue. The long-anticipated regulation, announced Saturday, makes it illegal for those establishments to sell or distribute certain kinds of polystyrene cups...
Comments / 1