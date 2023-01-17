Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Elmira man for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to the Erwin Motel located at 806 Addison Road in the town of Erwin for a harassment complaint. Troopers were advised of a violation of a Court Order of Protection. State Police subsequently arrested Joseph R. Piper, age 34 of Elmira, for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
High-Speed Chase Reaching 100 MPH Leads To Drug Arrest In Ramapo
A high-speed chase with state police which reached speeds of 100 mph ended in a crash and led to the arrest of two men who were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. The chase began in Rockland County in Ramapo around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 when troopers...
Police: Man forces woman out of car, assaults and robs her
Muncy Valley, Pa. — A woman was assaulted and robbed Saturday in Jordan Township when a man ripped her car door open and dragged her out onto the road. State police at Montoursville say shortly after 3:30 a.m., Robert Thomas Boyles, 28, of Muncy Valley, forced the woman and her female passenger to stop the car as they were driving on a dirt road off Salem Schoolhouse Road. Boyles had...
WNEP-TV 16
Deadly wreck in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person died after a crash in Union County. It happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg. Saunders Edwards, 81, of Lewisburg, died in the crash, according to state police. Police say Saunders was driving a minivan on Route...
Nursing home employee caught delivering cocaine
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An employee at a local nursing facility was caught delivering cocaine to an undercover informant from the building. On Jan. 3, undercover State Police Troopers and the CI watched Douglas Christopher Curtis, Jr. walk up to their vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy of Loyalsock (now WeCare at Loyalsock), police said. The 34-year-old Curtis, of Williamsport, handed a cigarette box to the CI after being handed $200 in marked bills, according to the affidavit. ...
Teen on conference call threatened to shoot up Pa. school, police said
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County teenager has been accused during a conference call rant of threatening three juveniles and to shoot up the suburban Williamsport school they attended. Dejuan Angel Rivera, 18, of Williamsport, was arrested earlier this month but state police did not release that information until Thursday....
Man caught hiding in basement after attempting to break into vehicles
Muncy, Pa. — A man who attempted to break into vehicles was later found hiding in a homeowner's basement in Muncy Township, police say. Runell Lewis Hairston, 30, of Williamsport, was charged with three felony counts of criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft following his apprehension the morning of Jan. 10. Muncy Township Police Officer Christopher McKibben says it started when he was dispatched to McDonald's near Lycoming Mall for a...
3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
Former Northumberland County official charged with theft
KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with theft after police say he used a county gas card for personal use. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, William Kuzmick, the roadmaster for Coal Township, is said to have used the county gas card on multiple occasions for his […]
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Southport resident for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree.
On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:41p.m., State Police out of Horseheads responded to a residence in the Town of Big Flats for report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival Troopers observed a male, identified as Kenneth R. Highley, age 35, from Southport, near a residence. Upon investigation it was revealed that Mr. Highley has an active stay away Order of Protection against the individual in the residence.
fox29.com
Pa. State Police: Thieves caught driving off with stolen tractor-trailer worth $45,000
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a tractor-trailer from a truck repair shop in Lebanon County. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck was stolen from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC in Myerstown over the weekend. It is valued at $45,000. Surveillance video captured the moment...
Burglary reported at care facility
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
Man Tries to Break Into Deli With Hammer In Northern Westchester, Police Say
A man is facing attempted burglary charges after trying to use a hammer to get into a Northern Westchester deli after-hours, police said.On Friday, Jan. 13, around 5 a.m., state police were told by Zio's Italian Deli in Cortlandt at 2040 Albany Post Rd. (Route 9A) that someone had activated their b…
Machete-Wielding Driver Arrested In Poconos: Report
A furious driver in Monroe County leapt from his car, brandished a machete, and threatened to kill people along Route 940 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to a report by WFMZ. Pocono Mountain Regional police were called to the Mcdonald's in Mount Pocono at around 10 a.m. where two drivers had re…
nyspnews.com
Foiled burglar found and arrested
Cortlandt, New York – On January 13, 2023, the New York State Police form the Cortlandt barracks arrested Jose L. Erazo, age 41, of Cortlandt, for Attempted Burglary in the 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree, both class E felonies. At approximately 5:10 a.m., Troopers received...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
Pike County man accused of injuring troopers during traffic stop
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a Pike County man tried to attack them after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop. Pennsylvania State Police say Sunday, around 1:35 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, Keith Kunecz, 32, of Milford, refused to pull over resulting in many vehicle violations […]
nyspnews.com
State Police need help finding wallet thieves
Cortlandt, New York – January 18, 2023, the New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying two subjects regarding a stolen wallet from Walmart on East Main Street in the Mohegan Lake area of Cortlandt. The wallet contained financial cards, personal identification including a passport, and...
Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for receiving international package of cocaine
WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who admitted to trafficking cocaine shipped from overseas was sentenced in Luzerne County Court. Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Jhon G. Morales, 34, of Gildersleeve Street, to 22 months to four years in state prison on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Morales pled guilty to the charge Sept. 26.
Headlines: Man guilty of 2005 murder, Cortlandt deli break-in, Newburgh drug bust
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
