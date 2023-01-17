ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest an Elmira man for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to the Erwin Motel located at 806 Addison Road in the town of Erwin for a harassment complaint. Troopers were advised of a violation of a Court Order of Protection. State Police subsequently arrested Joseph R. Piper, age 34 of Elmira, for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man forces woman out of car, assaults and robs her

Muncy Valley, Pa. — A woman was assaulted and robbed Saturday in Jordan Township when a man ripped her car door open and dragged her out onto the road. State police at Montoursville say shortly after 3:30 a.m., Robert Thomas Boyles, 28, of Muncy Valley, forced the woman and her female passenger to stop the car as they were driving on a dirt road off Salem Schoolhouse Road. Boyles had...
MUNCY VALLEY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Deadly wreck in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person died after a crash in Union County. It happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg. Saunders Edwards, 81, of Lewisburg, died in the crash, according to state police. Police say Saunders was driving a minivan on Route...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nursing home employee caught delivering cocaine

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An employee at a local nursing facility was caught delivering cocaine to an undercover informant from the building. On Jan. 3, undercover State Police Troopers and the CI watched Douglas Christopher Curtis, Jr. walk up to their vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy of Loyalsock (now WeCare at Loyalsock), police said. The 34-year-old Curtis, of Williamsport, handed a cigarette box to the CI after being handed $200 in marked bills, according to the affidavit. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man caught hiding in basement after attempting to break into vehicles

Muncy, Pa. — A man who attempted to break into vehicles was later found hiding in a homeowner's basement in Muncy Township, police say. Runell Lewis Hairston, 30, of Williamsport, was charged with three felony counts of criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft following his apprehension the morning of Jan. 10. Muncy Township Police Officer Christopher McKibben says it started when he was dispatched to McDonald's near Lycoming Mall for a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former Northumberland County official charged with theft

KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with theft after police say he used a county gas card for personal use. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, William Kuzmick, the roadmaster for Coal Township, is said to have used the county gas card on multiple occasions for his […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Southport resident for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree.

On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:41p.m., State Police out of Horseheads responded to a residence in the Town of Big Flats for report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival Troopers observed a male, identified as Kenneth R. Highley, age 35, from Southport, near a residence. Upon investigation it was revealed that Mr. Highley has an active stay away Order of Protection against the individual in the residence.
NorthcentralPA.com

Burglary reported at care facility

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
SELINSGROVE, PA
Daily Voice

Machete-Wielding Driver Arrested In Poconos: Report

A furious driver in Monroe County leapt from his car, brandished a machete, and threatened to kill people along Route 940 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to a report by WFMZ. Pocono Mountain Regional police were called to the Mcdonald's in Mount Pocono at around 10 a.m. where two drivers had re…
MONROE COUNTY, PA
nyspnews.com

Foiled burglar found and arrested

Cortlandt, New York – On January 13, 2023, the New York State Police form the Cortlandt barracks arrested Jose L. Erazo, age 41, of Cortlandt, for Attempted Burglary in the 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree, both class E felonies. At approximately 5:10 a.m., Troopers received...
CORTLANDT, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Pike County man accused of injuring troopers during traffic stop

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a Pike County man tried to attack them after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop. Pennsylvania State Police say Sunday, around 1:35 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, Keith Kunecz, 32, of Milford, refused to pull over resulting in many vehicle violations […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
nyspnews.com

State Police need help finding wallet thieves

Cortlandt, New York – January 18, 2023, the New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying two subjects regarding a stolen wallet from Walmart on East Main Street in the Mohegan Lake area of Cortlandt. The wallet contained financial cards, personal identification including a passport, and...
CORTLANDT, NY

