Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either
Here’s what dislike tennis star Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, has in common with the wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Djokovic, Fognini and Evans left gobsmacked by Murray-Berrettini Australian Open epic
Andy Murray sealed a breathtaking five set marathon win over Matteo Berrettini and the tennis world stopped to admire the former World No.1 seal his best win since having his metal hip. Novak Djokovic, Fabio Fognini and Dan Evans were filmed watching on in between practice and the former was...
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander apologies to Murray after epic Australian Open win: "You've proved me wrong"
Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander apologized to Andy Murray for doubting him after his impressive win over Andy Murray saying 'You have proved me wrong'. Wilander has been always sceptical about Murray's ability to really play on a high level since he simply didn't think it was possible with his injuries over the years. Well, Murray has certainly scored his biggest win since coming back, by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets. After the match, Wilander admitted he was wrong in the Eurosport studio:
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Brooksby tops No. 2 Ruud; Jabeur out, too; Djokovic wins
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Oh-so-close to completing a straight-set upset of No. 2 seed Casper Ruud at the Australian Open, Jenson Brooksby frittered away three match points, sat down at a changeover and began yelling at himself. “How?! How?! God!!”. His face was flush, his emotions unhidden, his game...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
KXAN
Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.
Yardbarker
Andy Murray has a ‘perfect’ second round match up, says Mats Wilander
Aussie Thanasis Kokkinakis is the ‘perfect draw’ for Andy Murray, according to Mats Wilander. Murray is due to face off with the crowd favourite in the second round in the last match of the day on Margaret Court Arena after defeating 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in a five set thriller earlier this week, which proved he is more than capable of competing at the top level.
atptour.com
Two Hours From Daybreak, Murray Seals Epic Win Over Kokkinakis
Scot sets new record for most comebacks from two-sets-to-love down. Australian Open, this time rallying from two-sets-to-love down for a record 11th time in his career. Finishing at 4:05 a.m., just two hours from daybreak in Melbourne, the former World No. 1 rallied past home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5, advancing after five hours and 45 minutes in the longest match of his career. Murray withstood 102 winners, including 37 aces, from the South Australian.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Djokovic rages at umpire after constantly being insulted by ‘drunk out of his mind’ spectator: “He is only here to provoke”
Novak Djokovic is the latest player to take issue with a drunk spectator during his second round tie at the Australian Open. Djokovic had enough and went to Fergus Murphy, the umpire raging and asking him to do something about it. A similar incident occurred with Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon which he was later brought into court over.
Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.
