CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team is once again No. 11 in the ITA Top 25 Coaches Poll, as announced Wednesday morning. The Hurricanes, under the direction of 22nd-year head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews, retained their position on the list following a solid showing in the Miami Spring Invite to begin the 2023 campaign. Miami took on players from top-ranked Texas, third-ranked NC State and then-No. 20 Vanderbilt (now No. 21) on its home court at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center to begin the year.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO