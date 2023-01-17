Alexander Zverev survives Australian Open first round in five: ‘the tournament is already a success for me’

Coco Gauff played all three of her Australian Open matches on the Rod Laver Arena and she blamed it on Rafael Nadal as he crashed out of the event. In an interesting turn of events, Coco Gauff saw herself play all three of her matches in the Rod Laver Arena. It's something she's surprised by as well but she enjoys it. Playing in big arenas in front of a lot of people is what she likes to do so she doesn't mind being in the biggest court in Melbourne Park:

2 DAYS AGO