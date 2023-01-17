Alexander Zverev survives Australian Open first round in five: ‘the tournament is already a success for me’

Read full article on original website
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek loses to Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff out to Jelena Ostapenko
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seed Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after losing to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina...
Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
BBC
Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
tennisuptodate.com
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff jokes about playing every Australian Open match on Rod Laver Arena: "Rafael Nadal is out, they need somebody else"
Coco Gauff played all three of her Australian Open matches on the Rod Laver Arena and she blamed it on Rafael Nadal as he crashed out of the event. In an interesting turn of events, Coco Gauff saw herself play all three of her matches in the Rod Laver Arena. It's something she's surprised by as well but she enjoys it. Playing in big arenas in front of a lot of people is what she likes to do so she doesn't mind being in the biggest court in Melbourne Park:
Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal
Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Cameron Norrie crashes out, Madison Keys vs Victoria Azarenka latest score
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.It’s another big day for the...
Tennis-Korda hands early birthday present to dad Petr with 4th-round win
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - American Sebastian Korda said Sunday's fourth-round Australian Open win over Hubert Hurkacz was an early birthday present for his father Petr, who won his only Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park in 1998.
Tennis-Hamstrung Djokovic, exhausted Murray look to soldier on at Australian Open
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's quest for a 10th Australian Open crown could be in jeopardy due to a hamstring injury that has kept the 21-times Grand Slam winner away from practice sessions as he races to recover in time to play Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open Week 1 winners, losers
The 2023 Australian Open has been unpredictable to say the least and there’s still a lot more tennis action to come. The Americans have been lifting the men’s bracket with four secured spots into Week 2 in Tommy Paul, Blake Shelton, JJ Wolf and Sebastian Korda. There have...
Tennis legends Agassi, McEnroe, Roddick, Chang to vie for $1M pickleball prize
Tennis icons Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang will pick up paddles and battle for a $1 million pickleball prize in April in Hollywood, Fla., event organizers announced.
Andy Murray’s Australian Open run ends in battling defeat to Bautista Agut
Andy Murray produced an astonishing, thrilling last stand but it was not enough as he lost 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4 to Roberto Bautista Agut
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Why does tennis finish so late? And what's the impact on players?
A "farce" is how Andy Murray described his 4am finish at the Australian Open and very few people - if anybody - disagreed. Murray wrapped up a five-set win against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4:05am local time on Friday, leading to a discussion about the tournament's scheduling and the welfare of the players.
