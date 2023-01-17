Martha Stewart & Friends Chow Down On Hot Dogs At Waterbury Restaurant

The 'Hot Dog' wall at Frankie's Family Restaurant visited by Martha Stewart. Photo Credit: Frankie's Family Restaurant/Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore

Sometimes it pays to open a few minutes early when you look up and see the person you opened the door for is none other than Martha Stewart.

That's what happened at Frankie's Family Restaurant in Waterbury on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Known for its foot-long hot dogs with dozens of different toppings, the restaurant has been slinging hot dogs and tons of other goodies since 1937 in New Haven County.

Stewart, who happened to be in the area for the annual Northeastern Poultry Congress, along with three other friends, stopped in for an early lunch, said Manager Tom Martelli.

"She was super kind and seemed to enjoy her food," Martelli said.

So what did Martha eat? Dogs, burgers, and fries.

She also seemed to enjoy the decor which is full of kitschy stuff and a cool wall of hot dog choices.

"We are blessed with great customers," Martelli said.

And now they can add boast that the maven of all "Good Things," is one of those great customers.

Frankie's is located at 464 Reidville Drive in Waterbury. Call 203-757-9700.

