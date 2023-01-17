ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Woman Falls 25 Feet Into River In Torrington, Saved By Firefighters

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxL3N_0kHmlakr00
A woman who fell 25 feet from a bridge in Torrington was rescued by firefighters. Photo Credit: Facebook/Torrington Fire Department

Firefighters were able to pull off a daring rescue after a woman fell 25 feet off a bridge in Torrington.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16 when a woman fell off a bridge on Norfolk Road (Route 272) into a river near the Reuben Hart Reservoir, according to the Torrington Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman over the span of 25 minutes by using ropes tied to the ladder of a fire truck.

The woman was later taken to a hospital by Lifestar for her injuries.

