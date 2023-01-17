NJ Fire Chief, 54, Dies Of Complications From COVID-19 In Central Jersey

Tom Marvits Photo Credit: Central Jersey Fire Network

Devoted New Jersey fire chief and beloved father Thomas Marvits died from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday, Jan. 15 aged 54.

Thomas was a dedicated member of Hillsborough Fire Company #3 (Station 38) for over a decade and eventually earned the rank of Chief, his obituary says.

Meanwhile, he worked successfully in the finance industry, holding positions at Deutsche Bank, Neuberger Berman, and Thrivent Financial Services throughout his career.

Thomas also served on the Congregation Council and Property Committee at Faith Lutheran Church and dutifully as an Assistant Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts Troop 489.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Colleen, two sons, Jack and James; his mother, Nancy; brother, Peter; an aunt, Mary Lindgren; and many close friends and colleagues.

Tributes flooded social media following Thomas’ unexpected passing:

“Tom had recently taken the helm as Company 3’s Chief and was known around the community as a true gentleman, not only in the fire department but as a dad, as a volunteer, and an all around good man,” reads a tribute from Flagtown Fire. “It was a common occurrence for Tom to be the guy to help make things happen at the last minute when nobody else was available.”

Thomas’ memorial will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Hillsborough on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Donations can be made in Thomas’ loving memory to the Hillsborough Fire Company #3 (324 Woods Road, Hillsborough, NJ 08844).

“Tom will be remembered for his generosity of heart to his family, friends and the community by all who knew him,” reads Thomas’ obituary. “He will be greatly missed.”

