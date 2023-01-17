Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Dept Found More Classified Items in Biden Home Search
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night. Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from...
Germany Signals Shift in Veto on Leopard Tanks for Ukraine
PARIS/LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Germany would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Germany's foreign minister said, signalling a possible breakthrough for Ukraine as it tries to bolster its forces ahead of an expected new Russian offensive. Eleven months after Russia...
Russian Warship Armed With Hypersonic Missiles to Join Drills With China, S.Africa
(Reuters) - A Russian warship armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise weapons will participate in joint exercises with the navies of China and South Africa in February, the Russian state agency, TASS, said on Monday. It was the first official mention of the participation by the frigate, "Admiral of the Fleet...
Kremlin Tells 'Deluded' West That Tanks for Ukraine Will Change Nothing
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its "delusion" that Ukraine could win on the battlefield. European leaders meeting at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany urged Berlin...
US Senators, Visiting Kyiv, Blast Delays in Supplying Tanks to Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) - A bipartisan delegation of three U.S. Senators visiting Kyiv blasted the delays around Western tank supplies to Ukraine on Friday, with one of them warning of an impending "major counter-offensive" by Russia. The delegation, composed of Republican Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Secret Service Treatment of Biden Compared to Trump Raises Questions
Fox News has recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to hand over information about visitors to Biden's Delaware home if asked by Congress.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Putin Ally Says West's Deliveries of New Weapons to Kyiv Will Lead to Global Catastrophe
(Reuters) - A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia's territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma - Russia's lower house of...
Turkey Condemns Sweden Protests, Cancels Ministers' Meeting
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey's approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside...
European Allies Urge Germany to Let Tanks Go to Ukraine
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European foreign ministers, meeting on Monday to discuss aid to Ukraine, pressed Berlin to let countries send German-made Leopard tanks, after Germany appeared to open the door to such shipments by allies. Western countries failed to reach agreement on sending Ukraine heavy battle tanks when they pledged billions...
Brazil Declares Emergency Over Deaths of Yanomami Children From Malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz...
Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
Germany and France Vow Support for Ukraine, Including Military
PARIS (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
Marketmind: Euro Rising
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It's been a quiet start to the week in Asia with much of the region on holiday. U.S. stocks futures are near flat, but EUROSTOXX futures added 0.5% to extend their recent bullish run.
Indian Government to Borrow a Record 16 Trillion Rupees in Fiscal 2023/24 - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian government will borrow a record 16 trillion rupees ($198 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said infrastructure spending and fiscal discipline ought to be its highest budget priorities. The federal government's gross indebtedness has more...
Analysis-ECB Seen Struggling to Keep Market on Side After Mixed Messages
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's policy signals don't seem to convince investors any more, analysts say, whether it is trying to raise their expectations for interest rates or lower them. Two years of tumult since economies began reopening after COVID have complicated central banks' communications with financial markets,...
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
Pro-Kremlin Channel Russia Today Says France Operation Closing
(Reuters) - The French arm of the Russian state-owned RT television network said on Saturday it was shutting down after authorities used European Union sanctions to freeze its bank accounts. Late last February, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Union said it would ban Russia Today on the grounds...
World Court Says It Has Received U.N. Request for Opinion on Israel Occupation
THE HAGUE(Reuters) - The International Court of Justice on Friday confirmed it had officially received a request from the United Nations General Assembly to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories. The ICJ is expected to draw up a list of states...
