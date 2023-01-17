Phillie Phanatic visits Roxborough charter school for story time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be a rainy Thursday in the Philadelphia region, so don't forget to grab the umbrella. It's going to be a wet morning commute and rain will continue throughout the day. The rain will intensify and heavy downpours will continue as we head toward the afternoon. CBS Philadelphia meteorologist Llarisa Abreu says the heaviest rain will be sometime between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.The intensity of the rain will slow down for the evening commute, but it will stick around. So be careful on your commute home and remember even if it is not raining, the roads will still be wet. While this storm also has a cold side, our region will only have to deal with rain as the morning presses on. The NEXT Weather Team is monitoring the Poconos because temperatures are hovering near freezing. The storm should move out Friday and while it will be drier, it will be blustery with some sunshine and wind. Here's the seven-day forecast. And for anyone heading to the Linc for Saturday's Eagles-Giants playoffs matchup: listen up.At kickoff, the temperature will be around 40 degrees and drop to 36 degrees by the 4th quarter.

