‘How I Met Your Father’: The Best Fan Theories Ahead of Season 2

How I Met Your Father Season 2 premieres on Hulu in just a few days, bringing Sophie and her friends back for 20 episodes. Fans have had plenty of time in the last year to ponder things like the identity of the father and the future of the gang’s relationships. Here are some of our favorite fan theories for How I Met Your Father as it heads into its sophomore installment.

Hilary Duff as Sophie, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, and Tien Tran as Ellen in ‘How I Met Your Father’ | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

‘How I Met Your Father’ fan theories say Sophie is related to Barney

How I Met Your Father is a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother , taking place in the same universe with some crossovers in the timeline. So, many fans are hoping for a family connection between HIMYM and HIMYF characters. Some HIMYF fan theories have suggested that Sophie (Hilary Duff) could be the daughter of Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) .

The logic here is that one of Barney’s many “conquests” could have gotten pregnant, just like how Barney had his first daughter in the final season of HIMYM . Perhaps Barney hooked up with Sophie’s mom (Paget Brewster).

Now, a fan on Reddit has since debunked this theory, noting that Sophie would have been born when Barney was still a virgin in 1992. However, fans haven’t lost hope that Sophie and Barney are related. The theory has shifted to Sophie being Barney’s half-sister as a result of his father’s party days.

Sid is a popular guess as the father in ‘HIMYF’

There are quite a few possibilities for who could be the father of Sophie’s son . It’s either Jesse (Chris Lowell), Sid (Suraj Sharma), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Drew (Josh Peck), Ian (Daniel Augustin), or someone we haven’t seen yet. One of the most popular guesses among fans is Sid.

One Reddit user pointed out the chemistry between Sophie and Sid during their scene in the hallway at the hotel. The finale of season 1 was also titled “Timing Is Everything,” which could describe a possible relationship between Sophie and Sid. After all, Sid just married Hannah (Ashley Reyes), but they’ve had trouble with long distance. Some fans are predicting a divorce, which could open the door for Sid and Sophie.

Some fan theories suggest Sid and Valentina will end up together

Also in the season 1 finale was the break-up between Valentina (Francia Raisa) and Charlie. Valentina really wants kids, but Charlie doesn’t. Could she find romance with someone else in the group?

“I honestly feel as though something will happen with Sid and Hannah during their extra year they spend in [long distance] that will cause them to get divorced. This might allow the writers to ship Sid and Valentina and turn them into a couple, which I can see happening,” one Redditor commented on a post about Sid and Hannah.

“Yeah I get major vibes off Sid and Valentina,” another person added.

Sophie could end up with Jesse, but he’s not the father

Sophie and Jesse have shown serious chemistry from the start. They finally hooked up at the end of season 1. Unfortunately, a relationship might not work out, as Sophie saw Jesse kissing his ex, Meredith (Leighton Meester). But does that mean they won’t get together in the future? If HIMYM taught us anything, the answer is that anything is possible.

Many HIMYF fan theories suggest that Sophie and Jesse are endgame . However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Jesse is the father of Sophie’s son. She could have her son with another love interest, like Ian or Sid, and later find her way back to Jesse. It happened with Ted (Josh Radnor) and Robin (Cobie Smulders) in HIMYM , so why can’t it happen here?

‘How I Met Your Father’ fans are dreaming of a Ted/Tracy cameo

Speaking of Robin, the biggest moment of season 1 was Robin’s cameo . She and Sophie met at MacLaren’s and talked about love and missed opportunities. Season 1 also featured some other familiar faces, including The Captain (Kyle MacLachlan), Becky (Laura Bell Bundy), and Carl (Joe Nieves). Now, fans are ready for even more HIMYM cameos in season 2.

We didn’t see much of Ted’s wife, Tracy (Cristin Milioti), in HIMYM . However, HIMYF takes place two years before Tracy’s death , so there’s time for Sophie or her friends to run into Ted and Tracy in New York.

“I hope there’s a spontaneous performance with Tracy on bass and Jesse on keyboards,” one fan wrote in a Reddit thread about the possible cameo.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 premieres on Jan. 24 on Hulu.