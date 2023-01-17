John Lennon’s Son Criticized the Former Beatle’s Final Album

TL;DR:

John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, has issues with the former Beatle’s last album.

He still praised two of the songs from the album.

He said one of them was sexy.

John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon | Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Contributor

John Lennon ‘s son, Sean Ono Lennon, said John’s album Double Fantasy “is a very loaded record” for him. In addition, he’s critical of the album as a whole. Despite this, Sean praised two Double Fantasy songs.

Yoko Ono and John Lennon felt fantasies can become realities

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono includes an interview from 1980. In it, the couple was asked about their collaborative album Double Fantasy . Yoko said people falsely believe reality and fantasy are distinct.

She viewed reality as fictions coming true. She pointed to the science fiction writer H. G. Wells as an example of someone whose fantasies became realities. In addition, she felt George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four could become true. Yoko said making fiction real was an aspect of manhood.

John said he agreed with her. In addition, he revealed Yoko had been teaching him about the relationship between reality and fantasy since they met. He saw fiction becoming true as a form of wish fulfillment. Notably, Double Fantasy became the final album John released during his lifetime, though a posthumous album of new material called Milk and Honey came out in 1984.

John Lennon’s son said he really doesn’t enjoy the slick production of ‘Double Fantasy’

During a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone , Sean discussed his feelings about Double Fantasy . “ Double Fantasy is a very loaded record for me, because my earliest memories are hanging around the Hit Factory as a kid when they were making it,” he revealed.

“But having said that, when I step back from the album and I try to just think of it musically as a musician today, it’s never been my favorite album from a production perspective,” he continued. “It was the end of the ’70s, moving into the ’80s. The technology was different. The way they recorded drums was different. Everything was getting brighter and slicker.”

Sean Ono Lennon discussed the parts of ‘Double Fantasy’ he actually likes

Sean then reflected on the tunes from Double Fantasy . “So I have to be honest, to choose my favorite song from the record, it’s hard,” he said. “I’m trying to be polite about it, but I don’t have to like everything [ laughs ].

“I would cry and listen to that record over and over again because it meant so much to me,” he added. “But then the other hat that I wear as a musician and producer, I’m like, ‘It’s not my favorite production.'”

Despite Sean’s issues with Double Fantasy , he praised two songs from it: the album track “I’m Losing You” and the hit single “ Watching the Wheels .” He commended the former for being sexy and the latter for being melancholy and deep.

Sean isn’t a massive Double Fantasy fan but he enjoyed some of the tracks from the album.