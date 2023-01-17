ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

John Lennon Went to ‘Great Lengths’ to Make His Aunt Like George Harrison, but He Didn’t Succeed

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

It took John Lennon a while to warm up to George Harrison , but the bandmates became good friends once he did. Lennon wanted to introduce Harrison to his aunt, Mimi Smith, but he knew Smith didn’t tend to like his friends. She wouldn’t let Paul McCartney into her house and once threw a fit in front of Lennon’s girlfriend, Cynthia. Because of this, Lennon worked hard to make Smith think she would like Harrison. Ultimately, though, his efforts were unsuccessful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OPVS_0kHmkuug00
George Harrison and John Lennon | Bettmann/Contributor via Getty

The musician’s aunt did not like many of the people in his life

Smith took custody of Lennon after calling Social Services on his mother, Julia, twice. After taking him in, Smith made it clear that she had a specific set of expectations for her nephew. She did not want him playing in a band, and she didn’t want him spending time with people she deemed unsuitable. Lennon’s first wife, Cynthia, believed Smith was jealous of Lennon’s friends.

“Mimi wanted and expected John’s devotion, and if you got in her way you were not popular,” Cynthia wrote in her book John . “She constantly hounded and oppressed him. He constantly complained that she never left him alone and found fault with everything he did. Even before his mother died she had been the closest thing he had to a parent, and he wanted to please her, but she made it impossible for him. Years later, when he was world-famous and wealthy, he was still trying to earn her approval and she was still telling him off.”

John Lennon tried to make his aunt like George Harrison

Smith did not want Lennon to play in a band, so Lennon had to keep his group, The Quarrymen, a secret from her. Even though she didn’t know about the group, she did not approve of his bandmate , McCartney.

“He used to come to my front door,” Smith said, per the book The Beatles: The Authorized Biography by Hunter Davies. “He’d be on his bike which he’d lean against the fence. He would look over at me with his sheep eyes and say, ‘Hello, Mimi. Can I come in?’ ‘No, you certainly cannot,’ I’d say.”

Knowing this, Lennon tried to speak highly of Harrison around his aunt to make her think she’d like him.

“John used to go on and on about George, what a nice boy he was and how I’d like him,” she said. “He went to great lengths to impress me with George. ‘Give you anything, George,’ he’d say.”

Lennon hadn’t liked Harrison when they first met, so his eagerness to make his aunt like him showed that their relationship had improved.

John Lennon was not successful in getting his aunt to like George Harrison

Lennon gave it his best effort, but Smith determined that she disliked Harrison the moment she saw him.

Related

George Harrison Thought John Lennon Was Embarrassed of Him

“I eventually said he could come in one day,” Smith said. “He arrived with a crew cut and a pink shirt. I threw him out. Well, it wasn’t done. I might have been a bit old-fashioned, but schoolboys dressing like that! Up till John was sixteen I always made sure he wore his regulation school blazer and shirt.”

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
Whiskey Riff

Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”

Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

263K+
Followers
126K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy