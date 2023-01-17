M3GAN Producers Wanted a PG-13 Rating to Attract More Teens to the Film

Sometimes it can be hard to keep track of the newest and hottest movie releases, but that definitely was not the case with M3GAN . Before the horror film even premiered, M3GAN was getting a lot of attention, inspiring viral videos and Halloween costumes months before its debut in 2023. However, one big change was made between the initial trailer release and the premiere of the film: the rating. It may seem hard to believe, but M3GAN was initially intended to be a rated R movie.

A closer look at the new movie ‘M3GAN’

2023’s M3GAN is a film like no other. When 8-year-old Cady loses her parents, she is forced to go and live with her scientist aunt, Gemma, played by Allison Williams . Gemma introduces Cady to a special project she has been working on: M3GAN. At first, the robotic engineered doll seems to be a dream come true for Cady, but, it doesn’t take long for things to go south.

The film is directed by Gerard Johnstone who originally had a more violent, rated-R vision for the film. However, after some discussion, producers decided to make some changes so the film could be released with a PG-13 rating, which meant substantial edits and reshoots had to be done. In interviews, Johnstone has opened up about how going back for the reshot scenes actually resulted in making some of the moments even scarier. Collider ‘s feature showcased the silver lining behind it all.

The ‘M3GAN’ producers fought for a PG-13 rating

Jason Blum and James Wan, two of the M3GAN producers, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to break down all of the details behind the change to the rating.

Some of the scariest movies of all time are PG-13,” Blum said, adding “I don’t put too much stock in the bellyaching. Go see the movie, and then tell me about it.”

Wan also wanted to speak about his own experiences with differently-rated horror films, saying, “Listen, I’ve done PG-13 films and I’ve done R-rated films. So I think it’s about whatever is most suitable for the film, and even though M3GAN is a scary movie, teenagers will really dig this. They’ll really like it, and I think it will speak to them in a big way.”

A PG-13 rating was crucial, according to the producers, to making M3GAN would be more accessible, specifically for the teen demographic. And since none of the plot seemed to be comprised by this change, it seemed to be the right decision.

A scary look ahead into the future of AI

M3GAN is a fictional movie, but, the plot is grounded in very real technology that surrounds so many on a daily basis. With that being said, many have been wondering if the film, in addition to entertainment, serves as a warning.

When this topic came up in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blum candidly responded, “I do think M3GAN is a cautionary tale. You see both sides of AI in the movie and the good and the bad that it can do. So it’s about being very wary of how we use our AI and to realize the power of it to do good and to do bad.” This just seems like one more reason to go see the movie everyone is buzzing about.