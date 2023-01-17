ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Coolidge on Ariana Grande: 'I Sometimes Feel Like I'm Talking to Someone Ancient.'

By Abeni Tinubu
 2 days ago

The love fest between Jennifer Coolidge and Ariana Grande continues. It seems that the friendship between the two entertainers is still going strong. The pair have consistently sung each other’s praises in the press, and now The White Lotus star is opening up about her friendship with the “One Last Time” singer. According to Coolidge, Grande is truly one of a kind and has a personality that often makes her seem far older than her 29 years.

Jennifer Coolidge | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Coolidge reveals that Ariana Grande has an older spirit despite her young age

Coolidge’s friendship with Grande began back in 2019. Since then, the Legally Blonde star has had nothing but positive things to say about the Victorious alum . While speaking with ET Canada , the Emmy-award winner explained that Grande’s a bit of a paradox.

“I love that girl,” Coolidge gushed about Grande. “She has so much cool. I mean, she’s at the beginning of her life, and it’s like I… she is someone that is such an unusual story because she’s this very, very old person in a very young body. It’s really rare.” Continuing on, the A Cinderella Story alum explained that Grande was truly one-of-a-kind. “I sometimes feel like I’m talking to someone ancient,” she shared. “Her take on things [and everything] is so advanced. I don’t really know how to explain her. I have never met anyone like her in my life.”

How did the Grammy-winning singer and the Emmy-winning actor become friends?

But how did Coolidge and Grande even meet to begin with? Fans of the Nickelodeon alum will recall that she’s pretty gifted at impressions. One impression she became known for was Coolidge, and the “positions” singer even did her impression of the American Pie actor on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . At the suggestion of a friend, Coolidge DMed Grande on Instagram, praising her for the impression. The conversation led to Grande inviting the veteran actor to be in her music video, “thank u, next.”

Coolidge credits Grande and ‘thank u, next’ for reigniting her career

“thank u, next” ended up blowing up, becoming Grande’s first No. 1 hit. However, Coolidge also credits the video for reinvigorating her career. According to the actor, appearing in the video led to some very unique career opportunities coming her way.

“I do also have Ariana Grande to thank,” Coolidge shared about her career in an interview with Marie Claire . “I got this phone call if I would do her video for ‘thank u, next’—that somehow put me back in the game. [At the time] it seemed like there were not a lot of interesting movie roles coming my way, and then that happened, and all of a sudden these cool things [came along].”

