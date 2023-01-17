Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
gostanford.com
Season Starts With a Sweep
STANFORD, Calif. - No. 8 Stanford opened the spring season with a quick and dominating 7-0 sweep of UC Davis on Thursday at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The win is Lele Forood's 511th career victory, making her the winningest coach in program history and surpassing Frank Brennan. The Cardinal...
gostanford.com
National Recognition
STANFORD, Calif. – On the heels of Stanford's victory over California from the Cal Benefit Cup on Saturday, senior Riley Loos and freshman Asher Hong have been named College Gymnastics Association Gymnast and Rookie of the Week, respectively. Loos, named MPSF Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday for the...
calbears.com
Bears Mourn Passing Of Anthony Salciccia
BERKELEY – California men's soccer alumnus Anthony Salciccia, who played for the Golden Bears from 2009-2012, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 25. He was 31. Salciccia was part of the talented 2010 Cal squad that reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship. "Cheecha," as he was known by his teammates and coaches, overlapped for one season with current Cal assistant coach Jacob Wilson, a former All-Pac-12 defender for the Bears whose senior year was 2009.
gostanford.com
Preseason Praise
STANFORD, Calif. – Headlined by first-team selections in Tommy Troy and Quinn Mathews, Stanford placed four players on the Perfect Game Preseason All-America teams. Joining the duo are junior first baseman Carter Graham and two-way standout Braden Montgomery – both earning spots on the second team. Montgomery had previously been named Perfect Game's preseason Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC
Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
Beloved swan at Palace of Fine Arts dies at 118
2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco. Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the...
kblx.com
padailypost.com
Car accident claims local student
Correction: This story has been revised to say that Scheetz’s car was T-boned by another driver, according to the victim’s father. A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, was...
wolfstreet.com
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices Plunge 30% from Crazy Peak: Housing Bust 2
Hammered by waves of layoffs, swooning stocks, collapsing cryptos, and 6% mortgage rates. Home prices for all of California are down, Southern California too is getting hit, even San Diego, but the Bay Area is the standout in terms of the steep and deep plunge in prices. Sales of single-family...
Hawaii flights are still ridiculously cheap from San Francisco
You can get to the islands for under $120.
San Francisco’s Good Luck Dim Sum has 'best har gow,' says James Beard winner
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
The Almanac Online
Santa Clara gets second location of Oakland shawarma restaurant named among top new eateries in the country
The chicken wrap from Shawarmaji. (Photo by Julia Brown) Shawarmaji, a popular Oakland-based shawarma restaurant offering Jordan-style street food, recently opened its second location in Santa Clara. The original restaurant drew buzz when it was named to Esquire's top 40 new restaurants in America in 2021. "It is insanely delicious,"...
A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.
Naiel Chaudry is starring on the latest season of ‘Kids Baking Championship’ and sharing Asian American fusion desserts through their venture Lá Jawab. Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs behind a date night for their parents.
Silicon Valley
The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville
Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
Eater
Jamaican Food Steps Into the San Francisco Spotlight at the Historic Ferry Building
For Shani Jones, chef and owner of SF-based catering company Peaches Patties, her mother’s Jamaican food is, as she calls it, a “prized possession.” For holidays or special occasions, Jones’s mother would cook a whole spread of Jamaican dishes, along with her specialty item, patties. But in San Francisco, where Jones grew up, she felt there was a lack of accessible Jamaican restaurants on her side of the Bay Bridge, rather than the East Bay or South Bay. That’s when the idea of opening a restaurant that served the beloved food of her childhood began to take hold, especially after returning home from college in Atlanta. “I knew I had no idea about the food business, but I knew about cooking for the family,” Jones says. “I knew that I could do it, and I knew that it would be successful, especially in San Francisco where people are open to different types of food. But I had no idea what type of ride I was in for.”
Silicon Valley
Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023
SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
Dave's Hot Chicken to open first location in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first location in Oakland this Friday, a company spokesperson told KRON4. The popular fast-food chicken sandwich chain is having its grand opening on Friday 11 a.m. on 2228 Broadway. KRON On is streaming news live now The Oakland restaurant’s hours are will be 11 a.m. […]
