San Francisco Examiner

Horoscopes from The Examiner's unqualified astrologer: week of Jan. 16

By WikiMedia, Carmela
 2 days ago
The world around you is talking, put your ear to the ground and listen.  WikiMedia

We have much to learn from our natural world, our Milky Way neighbors have assured me this week. All this rain might be a message from above. Something like, “shower more,” or “chill with the polar plunges, people.” Here’s what else the universe had to say this week, not only from above, but sometimes from below.

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

You’re giving stink bug this week, Capricorn. You’re a bit of a menace to those around you, showing up unexpectedly and accidentally wiping out a hard days’ work — just like those buggers did with the East Coast’s stone fruits. We all have those weeks sometimes, sweet, smelly Cap, when things seem to break at your touch. At the very least, you can expect to be surrounded by a community of similarly afflicted pests. A case of the stink will be going around. Stick with your swarm. Soak up the stink.

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

You’re large and in charge this week, Aquarius. Think horsefly: not afraid to bite (and fight) for what it needs. So what do you need right now? Probably not human blood, like lady horseflies solicit, so you’ll need to stand on your own feet for that answer. Let that also serve as a gentle, but important reminder, that you cannot fly. And you really should try to avoid biting at all costs. The analogy is really an attitude thing.

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Covered in spots this week? Thinking to yourself, “Wow, how very ladybug of me! Perhaps a day in the grass is just what I need”? Don’t be daft. It’s abnormal to become spotted overnight. Speak to a medical professional.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Like a determined termite, you may often feel that your hard work is going unnoticed, Aries. This week, those walls come down — revealing your long, laborious project. It’s possible that the boss-o may not be all praise when everything comes to light (what with the tearing down of the infrastructure and all that). But know that you’re a visionary nonetheless, my fiery friend.

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

This is your week to rediscover what spirituality means to you, Taurus. Listen to some gospel, flip through the pages of whatever holy book helps you make sense of your world and maybe light a candle — even if it's just because your power is still out from the storms. The praying mantis isn’t religious, but it still keeps up its conversation with the spirits. And if ether-world communication isn’t your style, just talk to yourself.

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Find a rock. Curl up in a little ball. Embrace your inner rolly polly, hiding in a moist, dark place. After all this rain, there are plenty of muddy corners awaiting your gentle companionship, Gemini. Pick one.

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

You're hungry, hungry this week, Cancer. Hungry for a big helping of wholesome. Host a dinner party. Make some home-y classics and comfort food staples. Play board games. Invite people, if you feel like it, but try not to get caught up in those kinds of little details. The big picture: a plate full of family fun.

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Cocoon.

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Spread your wings, shake off the sleep state of your cosmic chrysalis and stunt, Virgo. It's your week to treat the BART station like your runway. You might finally be discovered as the fashion icon you are. Also you might not. But you’ve spent enough time in your cozy clothes because of “the rain.” Pull those heels out of the depths of your closet to put inches between you and the wet sidewalk. It’s your time to fly.

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Get in line! The Queen is waiting.

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

You are gravitating toward lights this week, Scorpio. The very light of your life may be afoot. Sniff them out with your in-built light-o-meter. Don’t be afraid to stick your nose in a fluorescent or iridescent bulb if you have to — every whiff counts on this mission. But steer clear of open flames, you don’t need that kind of trouble.

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

If there was an insect in your heart this week, it’d be a bed bug, Sag. Not because you’re feeling sleepy, but because you’ll have an overwhelming urge to sneak into another person’s home, hide under their mattress and nip them while they sleep. That’s illegal, little bug, and it's also very strange. People would find out, and they would think you’re a weirdo. Fight the urge at all costs.

