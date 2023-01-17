Second Colorado Library Closes Over Meth Contamination

Englewood Public Library/Facebook

A suburban Denver library closed its doors last week over meth contamination—the second time this month that a Colorado library has done so. The Englewood Public Library proactively tested its restrooms and campus on Jan. 6 after news broke that a branch of the Boulder Public Library had “higher than acceptable” levels of meth, according to the city manager. “Test results in the restrooms exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination,” the Englewood Library said in a statement announcing its temporary closure. “Other spaces in the library also tested positive for lower levels of contamination and will require specialized cleaning.” Second-hand meth exposure can cause symptoms like an itchy throat, runny nose and bloodshot eyes, according to health officials, but isn’t likely to spark long-term health concerns. Drug use is uncommon at the library, its director said, though reports of it have grown during the cold months as some drug users seek shelter.

