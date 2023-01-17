ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greta Thunberg Released After Arrest for Protesting German Coal Mine Expansion

By Alec Karam
 2 days ago
Roberto Pfeil/picture alliance via Getty Images

German police released Greta Thunberg on Tuesday after briefly detaining the climate activist for protesting the expansion of a coal mine, according to Reuters. Her arrest came just days after she was forcibly removed from another anti-coal protest. The Swedish activist was joined by thousands of other protesters in the west German village of Lützerath to speak against an expansion of the Garzweiler lignite coal mine, which is owned by European energy company RWE. The expansion will violate the Paris Climate Agreement and continue to exacerbate the world’s significant climate issues, activists argue, and protesters are seeking to preserve the village and stop the expansion in its tracks. Police have already evicted citizens of the small village, with most buildings in the area emptied out to make room for excavating machines.

