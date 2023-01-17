Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
India Joins The Race for Clean Fuel with The National Green Hydrogen Mission
The Union Cabinet recently approved provisions of the National Green Hydrogen Mission and sanctioned INR 19,744 crore to implement the project. The mission aims to make India the global hub for the production of green hydrogen and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. With this mission, India joins the global race to develop a clean fuel for a green hydrogen economy.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
msn.com
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Elon Musk questioned why Davos is 'even a thing,' and jokingly compared the annual meeting of the global elite to online forum 4Chan
Musk has made clear in recent days that he isn't a fan of the World Economic Forum's annual conference in the Swiss Alps.
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
electrek.co
Chinese solar firm to open a US factory – a manufacturing win for Biden
China’s JA Solar, the world’s fourth-largest solar panel maker by capacity, is going to open its first factory in the US – a major win for the Biden administration, which has created a domestic clean energy manufacturing growth boom with laws passed late last year. Beijing-headquartered JA...
An Influencer Who Transitioned Into a Korean Lady Is Reverting to a British Male After Discovering God
A British influencer who transitioned to a Korean female has reversed his decision and is now transitioning back to a British male. Speaking out against the cultural wars, Oli London criticized "weak males like Harry Styles" and the loss of the "alpha male" in a recent interview.
Phys.org
Plans for deep seabed mining pit renewable energy demand against ocean life in a largely unexplored frontier
As companies race to expand renewable energy and the batteries to store it, finding sufficient amounts of rare earth metals to build the technology is no easy feat. That's leading mining companies to take a closer look at a largely unexplored frontier—the deep ocean seabed. A wealth of these...
Elite ‘extraterrestrials’ plot in Davos to take away your freedom
If you expect billionaires and political weasels to save the Earth, then you’ll love the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. The Swiss government assigned up to 5,000 Swiss troops to protect its attendees — except from prostitutes charging them $2,500 a night. Self-worship is obligatory in Davos. John Kerry, Joe Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, hailed his fellow attendees as “extraterrestrial” for their devotion to saving the Earth. Never mind that they all flew there on private jets. WEF is whooping up the “Great Reset” — “ ‘building back better’ so that economies could emerge greener and fairer out...
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
Technology as the driving force of human progress, challenges and concerns
Technology is a tool that has radically transformed the way we live and work. From the wheel to the Internet, technology has been a constant driver of human progress and has revolutionized all aspects of society.
newbooksnetwork.com
Temples, Texts, and Networks
For many centuries, Hindu temples and shrines have been of great importance to South Indian religious, social and political life. Aside from being places of worship, they are also pilgrimage destinations, centres of learning, political hotspots, and foci of economic activities. In these temples, not only the human and the divine interact, but they are also meeting places of different members of the communities, be they local or coming from afar. Hindu temples do not exist in isolation, but stand in multiple relationships to other temples and sacred sites. They relate to each other in terms of architecture, ritual, or mythology, or on a conceptual level when particular sites are grouped together. Especially in urban centres, multiple temples representing different religious traditions may coexist within a shared sacred space.
newbooksnetwork.com
Shoddy: Recycled Textiles in History
Historian Hanna Rose Shell, a professor at University of Colorado – Boulder, talks about her book Shoddy: From Devil’s Dust to the Renaissance of Rags with Peoples & Things host Lee Vinsel. Along the way, Shell raises a number of important and interesting things, including the long history of reuse and recycling and how forms of technology and work become tied to social status. With shoddy, it was the anxieties of low class, low social status work and poverty. Shell also discusses how individual technologies become mirrors for the worries, fears, hatreds, and other feelings of society – how when we look into the history of any technology we often see ourselves reflected back.
newbooksnetwork.com
Voices of the Race
Voices of the Race: Black Newspapers in Latin America, 1870-1960 (Cambridge University Press, 2022) offers English translations of more than one hundred articles published in Black newspapers in Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, and Uruguay from 1870 to 1960. Those publications were as important in Black community and intellectual life in Latin America as African American newspapers were in the United States, yet they are almost completely unknown to English-language readers. Expertly curated, the articles are organized into chapters centered on themes that emerged in the Black press: politics and citizenship, racism and anti-racism, family and education, community life, women, Africa and African culture, diaspora and Black internationalism, and arts and literature. Each chapter includes an introduction explaining how discussions on those topics evolved over time, and a list of questions to provoke further reflection. Each article is carefully edited and annotated; footnotes and a glossary explain names, events, and other references that will be unfamiliar to English-language readers. A unique, fascinating insight into the rich body of Black cultural and intellectual production across Latin America.
AOL Corp
Amazon workers press company on climate change response following floods in Pakistan
More than 800 Amazon employees are calling on the company to step up its response to climate change through foreign aid — a sign internal activism is still alive at tech companies despite layoffs and a slowing economy. The employees say the aid is a way for Amazon to...
EU Outlines Plan at Davos for Clean Tech Future Boosted by Subsidies
"By Raf CasertThe European Union pushed forward on Tuesday with a major clean tech industrial plan which not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the outlines for her “Green Deal Industrial Plan” that will make it much easier to push through subsidies for green industries and pool EU-wide projects that are boosted with major funding as the EU pursues the goal of being climate neutral by 2050.“We know that we have a small window...
Comments / 0