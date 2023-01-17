Yesterday, between 10 and 11 o’clock in the morning, the unfortunate Louis XVI, suffered decapitation in the Square of the Revolution, formerly called Place Louis XV. The mournful procession set out from the Temple a little after eight o’clock. The royal victim sat in the mayor’s carriage, with his confessor by his side, praying very fervently, and two captains of the National Light-Horse on the front seat. The carriage was drawn by two black horses, preceded by the mayor, General Santerre, and other municipal officers. One squadron of horse, with trumpeters and kettle drums, led the van of the melancholy convoy; three heavy pieces of ordnance, with proper implements, and cannoneers with lighted matches, went before the vehicle, which was escorted on both sides by a treble row of troopers.

8 DAYS AGO