The Wife of Bath
Ever since her triumphant debut in Chaucer's Canterbury Tales, the Wife of Bath, arguably the first ordinary and recognisably real woman in English literature, has obsessed readers--from Shakespeare to James Joyce, Voltaire to Pasolini, Dryden to Zadie Smith. Few literary characters have led such colourful lives or matched her influence or capacity for reinvention in poetry, drama, fiction, and film. In The Wife of Bath: A Biography (Princeton UP, 2023), Marion Turner tells the fascinating story of where Chaucer's favourite character came from, how she related to real medieval women, and where her many travels have taken her since the fourteenth century, from Falstaff and Molly Bloom to #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.
Gina Lollobrigida obituary
The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
Sand Hills Express
“Master Slave Husband Wife”: A startling tale of disguise to escape slavery
Inside the Boston Public Library, deep in the stacks, are clues to an escape from slavery in 1848 – a breathtaking combination of daring and deception. Author Ilyon Woo, who has spent the last seven years combing through archives from Georgia to Massachusetts, showed “Sunday Morning” an illustration of Ellen Craft, an engraving based on a daguerreotype image. “There’s just something magical when you hold this paper in your hands,” she said.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Sister André, the World's Oldest Person, Dead at 118 in France: 'Great Sadness'
Sister André assumed the title of the world's oldest person in April 2022 The world's oldest person, French nun Sister André, has died. She was 118. Sister André, born Lucile Randon on Feb. 11, 1904, died at her retirement home in France, according to Reuters. "There is great sadness, but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother," David Tavella, spokesman for the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in Toulon, told Australia's ABC News. "For her, it's a liberation." Tavella said Sister André died in her sleep. Sister André assumed the title of...
The death of Louis XVI – archive, 1793
Yesterday, between 10 and 11 o’clock in the morning, the unfortunate Louis XVI, suffered decapitation in the Square of the Revolution, formerly called Place Louis XV. The mournful procession set out from the Temple a little after eight o’clock. The royal victim sat in the mayor’s carriage, with his confessor by his side, praying very fervently, and two captains of the National Light-Horse on the front seat. The carriage was drawn by two black horses, preceded by the mayor, General Santerre, and other municipal officers. One squadron of horse, with trumpeters and kettle drums, led the van of the melancholy convoy; three heavy pieces of ordnance, with proper implements, and cannoneers with lighted matches, went before the vehicle, which was escorted on both sides by a treble row of troopers.
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From Fiction
John Martin - Sodom and GomorrahPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. Although Las Vegas is known to be Sin City, only two cities in history were full of sin. These two cities were so sinful that God himself exploded both cities with fire.
Lorraine Daston Books In Dark Times (JP)
Our Books in Dark Times series offered John this 2021 chance to speak with Lorraine Daston of the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science. Her list of publications outstrips our capacity to mention here; John particularly admires her analysis of “epistemic virtues” such as truth to nature and objectivity in her 2007 Objectivity (coauthored with Peter Galison).
Artist Peter Doig Awarded $2.53 M. in Bizarre Art Authentication Lawsuit
Peter Doig, a well-regarded painter whose works sell for large sums at auction, is set to receive $2.53 million in a lawsuit concerning a 1976 painting that he claims not to have made. The suit was brought by a former corrections officer who alleged that Doig made the work while in prison, a claim that the artist denied. While a judge ruled in 2016 that Doig did not paint the work, it wasn’t until this month that the officer and his lawyer were ordered to pay him. News of the judgment was first reported by the New York Times this week. Judge...
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
Meet the American who first recorded the blues, nation's original pop diva Mamie Smith
Vaudeville performer Mamie Smith recorded "Crazy Blues" in 1920, widely regarded as the first recorded blues hit. The success of American blues inspired rock 'n' roll.
The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya
The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
Ships in the Desert
Many of us have likely seen photos of the Aral Sea, and the rusted Soviet-era ships, sitting in the desert with no water in sight. The Aral Sea is now just 10% of its former volume, shrinking down from what was once the fourth-largest body of inland water in the world, after what writer Jeff Fernside calls “one of the worst human-caused environmental catastrophes.”
Exigent Psychoanalysis
In Exigent Psychoanalysis: The Interventions of Jean Laplanche (Routledge, 2021), Dr. Gila Ashtor “strives to draw out the discipline’s conceptual underpinnings by putting them in conversation with Laplanche’s comprehensive innovations.” Ashtor engages with “the broadest and most fundamental concerns of psychoanalysis.” What is the nature of psychoanalytic theory? What is the unconscious? What causes mental suffering? Why does psychic life develop?
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Author Publishes Second Military Spouse Mystery Novel
Are you familiar with Emma Schwarz already? If not, may I introduce you to the protagonist of my latest novel series? Emma is a German journalist who works for a small daily paper in a fictional suburb of the Southern German city of Stuttgart. Though she is supposed to work on cultural and social topics only, she happens to stumble across incidents that involve criminal activity. And Emma’s curiosity wins out over her usual assignments and gets her into some pretty dangerous situations.
History: Taphophobia & Living Burials
No matter how diverse our backgrounds are, I bet most of us would agree that death is one of the most natural things in the world. Yet, that begs the question... As a history buff, this seems like a great time to quote poet Dylan Thomas... "those wise men at their end... they do not go gentle into that good night"... and... "good men... rage, rage against the dying of the light."
I Meant to Tell You
I Meant to Tell You, by Fran Hawthorne (Stephen F. Austin State University Press, 2022) opens during a conversation between Miranda Isaacs and her fiancé, Russ, who is going through an FBI security check as a prelude to getting his dream job in the U.S. Attorney’s office. Miranda worries that her parents’ antiwar activities in the late 60s might be a stumbling block, but neglects to mention a felony kidnapping arrest that happened when she tried to help a good friend escape a bad marriage. Miranda thought that charge from nearly a decade ago had been erased, so she never mentioned it to Russ. But now, Russ is justified in bringing up the question of honesty in a serious relationship.
