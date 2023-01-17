Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says
For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know
The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
Tomb of 'Jesus' Midwife' Revealed in Extraordinary Photos
A cave, identified as the burial site of Salome by local Christians in the Byzantine era, contains dozens of inscriptions written in Greek, Syriac and Arabic, some of which are dedicated to her.
What baptism will and will not do
With as much disagreement among those calling themselves Christians as there is concerning the subject of baptism, one would think it was a so
Bible verse of the day: Old Testament prophet foreshadows eternal impact of 'insignificant' Bethlehem
Micah 5:2 in the Old Testament foretells Christ's birth, and the fact that Bethlehem would play a significant and eternal role in the Christian story. Two North Carolina faith leaders weigh in.
What is Pentecostal Christianity?
Pentecostals agree on the importance of the Holy Spirit – but not necessarily on what it empowers them to do.
5 reasons why you should still go to church on Sunday, even if it's Christmas
Christmas falls on a Sunday in 2022. Some churches in the United States have decided not to hold a service on December 25 because it's, yes, Christmas Day! I pray they reconsider.
Pope Benedict's last words, according to his bedside nurse
Pope Benedict XVI's last words, spoken in Italian on his death bed on Dec. 31, were recorded by his attending nurse, according to Vatican reports.
Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible
There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Why did Pope Francis sit during most of the funeral for Pope Benedict XVI?
Pope Francis came out onto St. Peter’s Square this morning being pushed in a wheelchair for the funeral of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI. The 86-year-old pontiff stood several times as he led prayers, but was seated through most of the funeral Mass, reading his homily while seated. “Because...
The 2000-year-old tomb of Salome, the midwife, who helped deliver Jesus will be opened to the public
Salome is on the right with another midwife and they are bathing the baby JesusPhoto byWikimedia; Public Domain. Salome appears in the Gospel of James. The Gospel of James is an apocryphal gospel and is not viewed as part of the Bible. However, it is a part of a number of writings by early Christians that gives an account of Jesus.
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible
The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses
The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
BBC
Jesus baptism site makeover aims to draw a million Christians in 2030
Today the River Jordan lacks its biblical proportions, but some 200,000 visitors still flock to the traditional spot for Christian baptisms in Jordan in a typical year. I watch as groups from the US and Europe take turns to dip cautiously in the narrow breadth of muddy water and photograph themselves along the reed-lined banks.
Thousands pay homage as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. As daylight broke, 10 white-gloved...
msn.com
The Pool of Siloam, where the Bible says Jesus healed a blind man, will be open to the public for the first time in nearly 2,000 years
The Pool of Siloam, which the New Testament Bible says is where Jesus healed a man who was born blind, will be fully excavated and open to the public for the "first time in modern history," Israeli authorities said. According to MailOnline, the public has been unable to visit most...
The Various Translations of The Bible
The Bible is the most widely read and influential book in the world. It has been translated into hundreds of languages, with countless versions and interpretations. With so many different versions of the Bible available, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. To help you make an informed decision, this introduction will explore some of the major differences between various translations of the Bible and explain why different versions exist in the first place. We’ll also discuss how to find a version that best suits your needs and preferences so that you can get more out of reading God’s (YHVH) Word.
Comments / 0