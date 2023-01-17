Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
KLEWTV
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Search warrant for Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger unsealed
Kohberger, 28 and a student at Washington State University, is accused in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
KTVB
Viewpoint: Idaho Gov. Little discusses Moscow murders
Gov. Little said he did have an opportunity to talk with the victims' parents. You can watch the full interview on KTVB's Viewpoint at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
q13fox.com
Bloody clues: Cops reveal what was found in Idaho murder suspect's apartment in newly unsealed documents
COLFAX, Wash. - A Washington court has unsealed the search warrants for the office and apartment of University of Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University Ph.D. student accused of murdering four undergrads in nearby Moscow, Idaho. A search of his office in the school's department of...
Post Register
Items seized from Kohberger's apartment include glove and stained sheets
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — New information has been released in the case of four murdered University of Idaho Students. The search warrants used to search Bryan Kohberger's home and office have been unsealed by courts in Washington state. The search warrants had been previously sealed by the courts, but after the release of the Probable Cause Affidavit in Idaho, the courts did not see any reason to continue to keep them sealed from the public.
I traveled to Moscow, Idaho, to report on the unexplained murders of 4 college students. Here's what it was like.
Many locals recalled — unprompted — exactly where they were when the last murder in Moscow, Idaho, occurred seven years ago.
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
Tri-City Herald
Inside the crime scene: Documents reveal info on house where U of I students were killed
At 1122 King Road in Moscow sits the gray six-bedroom, three-bathroom house that continues to be the source of significant national attention. Someone walking by on Nov. 12 would have seen a lumpy couch on the back porch, trendy garden lights strung across the rear balcony and a pair of pink cowboy boots in one window — telltale signs that this house, like many in the area, was a student rental.
Search warrant details what investigators found in Moscow murder suspect's apartment
PULLMAN, Wash. — A newly unsealed search warrant details what investigators took from the apartment of a Washington State Ph.D. student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in nearby Moscow. Among the items police took from the suspect's apartment are multiple hair strands, a nitrile-type black glove,...
Lewiston Police find missing girl
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department has found a missing girl. LPD said Jayda Rose McKenzie, or Sleeper, had not been contacted by family or friends since she didn’t show up for work on Jan. 13. LPD said she was rumored to be in Moscow but that information has not been confirmed. LPD did not say where they found...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney says he has stayed in touch with suspect's family
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohbeger's former defense attorney, Jason LaBar, says he is still in contact with Kohberger's family in Pennsylvania after his extradition to Idaho.
Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
City of Lewiston continues investigating reservoir failure that caused property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston continues investigating what caused the reservoir failure that lead to property damage in some areas of town on Wednesday. After bringing specialized engineering experts to assess the incident, the city determined the reservoir failure "was an isolated event that was not related to any improvements that have been underway to the overall water system in the City of Lewiston."
Hilltop
Suspect Responsible For The Death Of Four University of Idaho Students Revealed, Appears In Court
Investigators of the quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, where students of the University of Idaho were found with multiple stab wounds, have identified a suspect. He appeared before the court on Jan. 12 for a status conference. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a 2020 and 2022 psychology and forensic sciences graduate of...
GW Hatchet
Column: Idaho murders showcase the dangers of conflating true crime with entertainment
28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.
Heartbroken parents plea for more severe penalties for hazing
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Monday, a pair of heartbroken parents took the stand to testify on House Bill 1002. Their son, Sam Martinez, died of alcohol poisoning at 19-years-old, at a fraternity event at Washington State University in November of 2017. Hector Martinez and Jolayne Houtz, Sam’s parents, have become advocates for anti-hazing efforts since they lost their son. Last...
Spokane Major Crimes Detectives Arrest Mother After She Confesses to Killing Adult Son Last Summer
SPOKANE - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old woman after she confessed that she shot and killed her 35-year-old son before disposing of his body in Whitman County last summer. 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli was booked into the Spokane County Jail and charged with...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
KLEWTV
Lewiston reservoir failure: where to report property damage
Early this morning, the reservoir for the City of Lewiston located northeast of 16th Avenue ( Southway Avenue on Google maps) and 29th Street failed, according to officials. Video shot by a Lewiston resident capture the flooding to his apartment units at 2428 11th Avenue. Pictures posted on social media...
KLEWTV
VIDEO: flooding from Lewiston reservoir failure
A Lewiston resident took video Wednesday morning moments after the city's water reservoir failed. Kevin Anderson recorded the flooding in his neighborhood around the area of 2400 11th Avenue. The following roads are currently closed in the City of Lewiston :. 2300 and 2500 blocks of each:. 16th Avenue. 11th...
