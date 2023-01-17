ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Michael Lehrer, Second City Comedian Diagnosed With ALS, Dead at 44

Comedian Michael Lehrer, who performed with the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago, has died after a battle with ALS. He was 44. Lehrer was terminally ill and chose to end his life with the assistance of his doctor, his partner, and caregiver Colette Montague told the Chicago Sun-Times. Lehrer...
CHICAGO, IL
buildingindiana.com

Attorney Inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

Gary-based Tolbert & Tolbert LLC is pleased to announce that Atty. Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of this professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
GARY, IN
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Organizers sue City of Aurora, claim unconstitutional interference with pride parade

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora Pride filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora and its police chief this week, accusing the city of "wreaking havoc" on the west suburban city's LGBTQ+ pride parade last year over the "whims" of some police officers who disagreed with the organizers' views. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Wednesday night, the Aurora Pride Parade went on without a hitch in June."I think was as big as 2019, or close," said Aurora Pride president Gwyn Ciesla.But getting there was not exactly straightforward."We just sort of figured we'd put on a parade on -...
AURORA, IL
iun.edu

IU Northwest celebrates Black History Month with musical celebration, film series

Campus and community invited to join the month-long celebration. Indiana University Northwest’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs (ODEMA), is proud to host a series of Black History Month events highlighting multiple facets of African American culture. February 3 • 7 p.m. The Signal a Doo Wop...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Restaurant group addresses concerns on plans to open at once-troubled hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant group's plans to open a new venue at the Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel has come under the microscope. The River North hotel was a known hotspot for violence during the height of the pandemic. Now, as CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, neighbors are worried about what the plans for a restaurant group moving into the hotel really look like. The neighbors are concerned about the history of violence and illegal activity at the hotel. We uncovered the fines and sanctions they faced - ultimately settling with the city. They are in good standing...
CHICAGO, IL

