Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?South Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
In honor of Lunar New Year, here are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Chicago (according to Yelp)Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Approved Half of What Mayor Lightfoot Needs to Support Migrants - $20 MillionTom HandyIllinois State
Related
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Popculture
Michael Lehrer, Second City Comedian Diagnosed With ALS, Dead at 44
Comedian Michael Lehrer, who performed with the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago, has died after a battle with ALS. He was 44. Lehrer was terminally ill and chose to end his life with the assistance of his doctor, his partner, and caregiver Colette Montague told the Chicago Sun-Times. Lehrer...
videtteonline.com
Distinguished University of Chicago professor Warren to deliver Black History Month lecture
Ken Warren, a distinguished English professor at the University of Chicago, will hold a lecture titled, “Rethinking Race and Social Construction: A View from the Humanities” at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in room 244 in Schroeder Hall. The lecture will focus on how race as a social construct...
Regal theaters in Round Lake Beach and Bolingbrook among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge lectures attorney for calling church burglary a crime of poverty: ‘that’s an affront to poor people’
Chicago — A Cook County judge delivered a quick response when a young public defender argued that a man accused of burglarizing a church and school in Chicago had committed a “crime of poverty.”. “Oh, please,” Judge Maryam Ahmad interjected, “don’t tell the court that.”
WISH-TV
Developer of JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Bruce White dies after cancer battle
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bruce White, one of the developers behind the iconic JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, has died after battling cancer for nearly a year, his company White Lodging announced Thursday. White, 70, was the founder and chairman of the company based in Merrillville and started in...
Pilsen Food Pantry Mourns After Death Of Beloved Staff Member Celso Dionicio Ignacio
PILSEN — Neighbors rallied to support the family of a dedicated Pilsen Food Pantry worker who died this month from complications from an illness. Celso Dionicio Ignacio, 50, died Jan. 8, pantry founder and physician Evelyn Figueroa said. His only son in Chicago was able to say goodbye, she said.
buildingindiana.com
Attorney Inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals
Gary-based Tolbert & Tolbert LLC is pleased to announce that Atty. Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of this professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
$5K reward issued after double-homicide of 2 Northwest Indiana women
HOBART, Ind. — Authorities issued a reward and are hoping for tips following a double-homicide of two Northwest Indiana women last November. Back on Nov. 4, Hobart police responded to a home in the 400 block of Ruta Drive on a well-being check. Officers made entry and “made a...
Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
Organizers sue City of Aurora, claim unconstitutional interference with pride parade
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora Pride filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora and its police chief this week, accusing the city of "wreaking havoc" on the west suburban city's LGBTQ+ pride parade last year over the "whims" of some police officers who disagreed with the organizers' views. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Wednesday night, the Aurora Pride Parade went on without a hitch in June."I think was as big as 2019, or close," said Aurora Pride president Gwyn Ciesla.But getting there was not exactly straightforward."We just sort of figured we'd put on a parade on -...
WNDU
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s more than one way for an employer to terminate an employee, and the way a South Bend teacher lost her job six years ago has earned her $600,000 in damages. In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on...
Surveillance video captures Chicago alderman candidate removing rival's signs: 'that's garbage'
CHICAGO - Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. One surveillance camera caught her departing, and another recorded her walking over to pull up a sign for 9th Ward City Council member Anthony Beale – the man she is trying to unseat.
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Reflects on First Year as Ambassador to Japan
One year has passed since former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel took on a new role as the United States Ambassador to Japan. With the next mayoral election just six weeks away, Emanuel had hoped to cast his vote early during his quick visit to the city. Since voting has not yet started, he will instead vote by absentee.
iun.edu
IU Northwest celebrates Black History Month with musical celebration, film series
Campus and community invited to join the month-long celebration. Indiana University Northwest’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs (ODEMA), is proud to host a series of Black History Month events highlighting multiple facets of African American culture. February 3 • 7 p.m. The Signal a Doo Wop...
cwbchicago.com
Video shows man being kicked, beaten, slammed into metal beam in downtown Chicago
Chicago — The viral video is shocking. A man is attacked in the middle of a busy downtown Chicago street during daylight hours. He’s knocked to the ground and dragged to the curb. Then, a man picks him up and slams him head-first into a metal pillar supporting the city’s famed L train tracks.
Restaurant group addresses concerns on plans to open at once-troubled hotel
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant group's plans to open a new venue at the Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel has come under the microscope. The River North hotel was a known hotspot for violence during the height of the pandemic. Now, as CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, neighbors are worried about what the plans for a restaurant group moving into the hotel really look like. The neighbors are concerned about the history of violence and illegal activity at the hotel. We uncovered the fines and sanctions they faced - ultimately settling with the city. They are in good standing...
Comments / 0