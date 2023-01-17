ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game

The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Fox 19

Anticipation builds as Bengals-Bills kickoff nears

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kickoff between the highly anticipated matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills is just two days away. Fans in Cincinnati and Buffalo are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard Park, New York, to cover not only the game...
Yardbarker

Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the...
Yardbarker

Damar Hamlin back in Bills facility ahead of playoff game

Just weeks after collapsing on the football field, Damar Hamlin is back in the Buffalo Bills' facility ahead of the team’s playoff game against the Bengals. The news will likely serve as a catalyst for Bills players and fans as the team prepares to host Cincinnati -- the same team Buffalo was playing when Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle Jan. 2.
hopkinsrp.org

Boys volleyball seeks recognition in HHS athletics

HHS offers an array of sports for both boys and girls including football, basketball, gymnastics and many more. However, one sport that is not offered and deserves more recognition is boys volleyball. In 2020, HHS offered a boys volleyball club team that was affiliated with Hopkins, but was not considered...
Yardbarker

RB Joe Mixon reveals how Bengals feel being 'underdogs'

RB Joe Mixon has been very outspoken on the Bengals' nine-game win streak and he let everyone know just how he feels about being an underdog vs. the Bills. "I guess we are underdogs to them," Mixon told reporters. "We got the same folks and we only better. We were the team last year to win the AFC Championship."
