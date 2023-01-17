Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game
The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
Alex Cappa still on scooter, Jonah Williams off crutch as OL rehab continues
Cincinnati Bengals offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams weren’t on the practice field Wednesday as the team began prep for the divisional round encounter with the Buffalo Bills. That was a bad sign for both guys as Cappa works back from the ankle injury suffered in the season...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
College Football's Biggest Winners in Transfer Portal as of January Deadline
A complete breakdown of the college football transfer portal winners and losers for the 2023 season.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Bills Backers in Bengal territory talk city’s support for Hamlin
A lot has happened since earlier this month, when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.
Fox 19
Anticipation builds as Bengals-Bills kickoff nears
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kickoff between the highly anticipated matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills is just two days away. Fans in Cincinnati and Buffalo are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard Park, New York, to cover not only the game...
smithmountainlake.com
'I never feel like an underdog': Bengals' Joe Burrow talks preps ahead of game against Bills
CINCINNATI (WLWT) -- The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday. Quarterback Joe Burrow said he looks forward to going on the road with his teammates saying, "it feels like it's you against the world, and that's where you like to be."
Yardbarker
Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin
Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the...
sportszion.com
Cincinnati Bengals encounter challenges foreshadowing disaster vs Buffalo Bills prior to Divisional round of NFL playoffs
The Bengals will finally take on the Bills in the Divisional Round match. Every Football fan knows what happened when the two table toppers met last time- the game got canceled due to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field. After the game got canceled, many fans were upset...
Yardbarker
The Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Buffalo Bills Will Be Electric
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills square off in what could be the best game of the postseason. These defenses will be tested as well as their offenses. This is as close to an equal matchup as you can get — who has the edge?
2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL
The 2023 NFL Draft has four QB prospects at the top and Todd McShay predicts one will become the Steph Curry of football. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Damar Hamlin back in Bills facility ahead of playoff game
Just weeks after collapsing on the football field, Damar Hamlin is back in the Buffalo Bills' facility ahead of the team’s playoff game against the Bengals. The news will likely serve as a catalyst for Bills players and fans as the team prepares to host Cincinnati -- the same team Buffalo was playing when Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle Jan. 2.
hopkinsrp.org
Boys volleyball seeks recognition in HHS athletics
HHS offers an array of sports for both boys and girls including football, basketball, gymnastics and many more. However, one sport that is not offered and deserves more recognition is boys volleyball. In 2020, HHS offered a boys volleyball club team that was affiliated with Hopkins, but was not considered...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Buffalo Bills Get Big Update On Offensive Weapon For Bengals Playoff Game
Buffalo Bills Isaiah McKenzie was a big scratch for the team in the Wild Card round. The wide receiver was dealing with a hamstring injury and missed the Bills’ win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday. He’s one player the Bills were hoping to have back before their Divisional contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
RB Joe Mixon reveals how Bengals feel being 'underdogs'
RB Joe Mixon has been very outspoken on the Bengals' nine-game win streak and he let everyone know just how he feels about being an underdog vs. the Bills. "I guess we are underdogs to them," Mixon told reporters. "We got the same folks and we only better. We were the team last year to win the AFC Championship."
