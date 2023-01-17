Read full article on original website
Related
kpay.com
Holiday Market in Paradise Set to Close
The Holiday Market grocery store in Paradise is planning on closing its doors at the end of the month after more than 50 years on the Ridge. In an announcement on Monday, company officials said the store's closure is due to never recovering from the 2018 Camp Fire. The Store is scheduled to close on Jan. 27, 2023.
kpay.com
Owner of Sober Living Home Arrested
An owner of a sober living environment in Oroville pleaded a no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and a charge of possessing narcotics while armed, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 60-year-old Michael Anderson, of Oroville, plead no contest in Butte County Superior Court rather than face a jury trial. , Anderson faces a max sentence of seven years in state prison.
Comments / 0