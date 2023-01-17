Read full article on original website
Related
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Bill to provide free school meals for all students could deny schools critical state, federal funding
A bill in the Minnesota House would pay for all school meals for all students, but some in district leadership worry that funding tied to how many students qualify for free or reduced meals could be in peril as a result.
House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
Researchers studied kindergarteners' behavior and followed up 19 years later. Here are the findings.
This article originally appeared on 08.12.15Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.From an early age, we're led to believe our grades and test scores are the key to everything — namely, going to college, getting a job, and finding that glittery path to lifelong happiness and prosperity.
Parents anticipating new Universal Preschool registration program
Parents like Carolyn Black are eager for the Free Universal Preschool registration launches Tuesday. The enrollment will open on Tuesday for Universal Preschool Colorado."First round opens at 8 a.m. and that's when I'm planning to get going," Black said. "I'm a little anxious because I'm really depending on him getting into a full-day program and I know he's not guaranteed a spot where he already is." Black is also a coaching specialist with Colorado Youth For A Change. Her son, Jack, is a soon-to-be preschooler. She worries that with the program her son may not get into their first-choice school....
themomkind.com
Teaching Preschoolers How to Read
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Literacy is one of the most important ways to ensure a bright future for your child. Teaching a preschool child to read can be beneficial if you keep it fun and lighthearted. It should be all about the excitement of exploring and learning.
KXLY
How the pandemic impacted teacher shortages — and ways schools are adapting
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country and closed schools, teacher shortages were a problem. In 2016, Learning Policy Institute, a nonprofit research group, estimated that American schools were short more than 100,000 teachers. The group's "A Coming Crisis in Teaching?" report found that between 2009 and 2014, enrollment in teaching education programs had dropped 35%, which resulted in approximately 240,000 fewer new teachers entering the workforce.
Tackling food insecurity with "The Community Feed" at TCC
Tidewater Community College is working with The Food Bank and the Virginia Department of Health to tackle food insecurity.
campussafetymagazine.com
Taking Politics Out of Securing Schools
There are few issues facing the American public that feel more urgent than addressing armed violence in our institutions of learning. K-12 schools and college campuses hold some of our most vulnerable and prized populations, but repeated violent incidents show that they are not being protected as they should. Every shooting is a tragedy that we all hope will be the last, and support is growing to do something about it. According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, 69% of parents surveyed are at least somewhat concerned about a shooting happening at their school. However, school administrators hoping to respond to parental concerns face an additional challenge: finding a nonpartisan solution to a problem that sadly, can act as a magnet for political conflict.
psychologytoday.com
3 Keys to Success in College
Although students come to the university to learn, there is a barrier that prevents them from learning—the vice of “knowingness.”. Many college students adopt the attitude of “careerism” and pursue marketable majors that will increase their chances of getting a job. With immigrants and refugees coming...
Washington Examiner
A truly thoughtful approach to fixing our schools
The progressive Left controls monopolistic public institutions, especially schools. Activists such as Corey DeAngelis and Christopher Rufo, with their fight for maximal school choice and against radical curricula like critical race theory, respectively, are but the most prominent figures in the struggle to use privatization and choice to break that control. But markets are ultimately only as good as what’s sold in them. If opponents of the existing system do not make a vocal, positive, and persuasive case for better alternatives, the existing faulty system will remain predominant.
Comments / 0