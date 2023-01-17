Read full article on original website
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Tragedy Strikes Tehama County Supes
Welp, I was all ready to write a glorious recap of Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting – the one I have been waiting to attend for over 5 years. The Old Guard was gone and a new era of leadership was emerging. I envisioned everybody singing Kumbaya together at the end. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
Plumas County News
Sheriff: Beginning Sunday just one vehicle to patrol the entire county due to staffing crisis
What Sheriff Todd Johns has been predicting for months has happened — critical staffing levels are forcing him to take deputies off the streets — beginning Sunday. Sheriff Johns made the announcement during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting today, Jan. 17. “We will only be operating one two-man vehicle during the day and one at night,” he told the supervisors.
krcrtv.com
Sites Reservoir team discusses hopes and hurdles
REDDING, Calif. — Water availability has become a critical issue in the face of ongoing drought, and one prominent potential solution remains elusive. The proposed sites reservoir in Glenn and Colusa counties was first envisioned in the 1980s, but has yet to become a reality despite bipartisan support. Executive Director of the Sites Project Authority Jerry Brown described the critical junction the project is at now, with the upcoming completion of environmental studies as well as a vital application process.
kpay.com
Owner of Sober Living Home Arrested
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in California
California is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
krcrtv.com
Owner of treatment center in Oroville admits to having large cache of narcotics, firearms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old man from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday and pleaded no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and possessing narcotics while armed with a firearm. Butte County District Attorney said Michael Mirton Anderson, who owns and operates a...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
2 alleged catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Yuba County
PLUMAS LAKE, Calif. — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Plumas Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department. Officials responded to a call of a catalytic converter theft on Lakeport Way in Plumas Lake early Tuesday morning. Deputies did not find any...
Sutter County experiencing blocked weirs, power shutoffs and flooded roads
(KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office lifted a Jan. 8 evacuation warning on Wednesday, but residents are now dealing with a power shutoff connected to the recent storms and flooding. •Video Above: Floodwaters leave behind potholes, road damage Residents in the area of Lovey’s Landing were evacuated and had their power shut off as […]
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville sober living center owner admits to possession of narcotics for sale
actionnewsnow.com
$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from nonprofit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - All Hands and Hearts nonprofit organization tells Action News Now someone broke into its Paradise garage and stole $40,000 worth of equipment Jan. 4. “We’re using this area to store all of our chainsaws and lots of tools for the home rebuilding as well," said All Hands and Hearts Program Development Manager Andre St. Martin.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man
Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
kpay.com
Highway 70 remains Closed thru Feather River Canyon
Caltrans District 2 said there is no estimated time when Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will reopen to traffic. Caltrans said the main slide activity is east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area in Butte County. Caltrans and contractor Hat Creek Construction & Material Inc. are working to clear the road. The highway has been closed between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye since last week.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire sends multiple people to the hospital in Anderson overnight
The fire broke out in a travel trailer at Roosters Landing Fishing Resort in Shasta County. The RV park said two people were taken away in an ambulance. Multiple people hospitalized after an RV fire in Anderson. Sunday night a fire broke out at an RV park and fishing resort...
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise police dog sniffs out drugs, stolen merchandise
PARADISE, Calif. - A Paradise police dog helped get drugs off the street during a traffic stop Tuesday. An officer pulled over a vehicle around 8:45 p.m. at Clark Road and Wagstaff Road for expired registration. Police said inside the vehicle K-9 Titan also helped officers recover stolen merchandise worth...
kpay.com
Train Derails in Feather River Canyon Saturday
Six to seven freight cars derailed in the Feather River Canyon Saturday night, according to Plumas County District 2 Supervisor Kevin Goss. Goss said one locomotive left the tracks and was standing upright. He said the freight cars that derailed were carrying grain. According to Goss, a landslide caused the train to leave the tracks. He added the derailment was not a threat to the river and there were no reports of a fuel spill. Goss said there was no estimated time when the freight cars would be cleared and when operations will return to normal.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Traffic Crash Near Red Bluff Causes Major Injury
Traffic Crash on State Route 14 Involves Pedestrian and Motor Vehicle. A traffic crash involving a pedestrian occurred southeast of Red Bluff on January 14, resulting in a major injury. The accident occurred along State Route 99 at Rumiano Curves north of Vina Road around 4:10 a.m. A major injury occurred in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
TravelSkills 01-18-23 NorCal falls go viral in stunning photo. Don’t go there.
A Butte County-based landscape photographer trekked to Phantom Falls earlier this month during the heavy storms and shared a striking photo that swiftly went viral. Sharing the image on Twitter, the National Weather Service gushed, “Check out this awesome picture of the Phantom Falls in the North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve north of Oroville, CA! All the rain over the last week has led to these normally dry creeks becoming waterfalls.” It’s a stunning shot but there’s a hold up: this is a terrible time to visit the falls. The storms exacerbated the difficult conditions for access and there is no trail to follow. Anyone bewitched by the lure of natural splendor should prepare for a rugged adventure.
