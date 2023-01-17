Read full article on original website
Train Derails in Feather River Canyon Saturday
Six to seven freight cars derailed in the Feather River Canyon Saturday night, according to Plumas County District 2 Supervisor Kevin Goss. Goss said one locomotive left the tracks and was standing upright. He said the freight cars that derailed were carrying grain. According to Goss, a landslide caused the train to leave the tracks. He added the derailment was not a threat to the river and there were no reports of a fuel spill. Goss said there was no estimated time when the freight cars would be cleared and when operations will return to normal.
Owner of Sober Living Home Arrested
An owner of a sober living environment in Oroville pleaded a no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and a charge of possessing narcotics while armed, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 60-year-old Michael Anderson, of Oroville, plead no contest in Butte County Superior Court rather than face a jury trial. , Anderson faces a max sentence of seven years in state prison.
