Six to seven freight cars derailed in the Feather River Canyon Saturday night, according to Plumas County District 2 Supervisor Kevin Goss. Goss said one locomotive left the tracks and was standing upright. He said the freight cars that derailed were carrying grain. According to Goss, a landslide caused the train to leave the tracks. He added the derailment was not a threat to the river and there were no reports of a fuel spill. Goss said there was no estimated time when the freight cars would be cleared and when operations will return to normal.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO