Thrillist

Taste the Bubbly Side of Australia’s Gold Coast with the Grand Jewel Cocktail

Australia’s Gold Coast is an incomparable destination for sand, surf, and sunshine, but it’s not considered a breeding ground for top-notch cocktails (unless cloying margaritas and neon daiquiris are your jam). Thankfully, the Lobby Bar at the Langham Hotel is doing its part to change all that. When...
TravelPulse

Road Trips to Take in Mexico

For those who like to drive, we recommend these road trips that you can do by car in Mexico, enjoying the landscapes and attractions of each one in a different way. Cancun - Playa del Carmen - Tulum: Total driving time 2 hrs and 132 kilometers (82.5 miles) This tourist...
cntraveler.com

On a Scouting Trip With Travel Company Black Tomato, I Got to See How a New Itinerary Takes Shape

I turn, confused, to our guide Claudio and ask whether that aggressive drilling is coming from a jackhammer. He realizes that I’m serious and cracks up before telling our hiking party of three that there’s a tiny endemic woodpecker in a tree nearby. I’m not such a city slicker that I don’t know a bird from a power tool, but the percussive pecking is just so loud. Apparently, when you’re somewhere truly remote and all of those barely perceptible vestiges of human existence—the muffled backbeat of highway traffic, the puffy parallel lines of fading contrail, that sun-bleached candy wrapper—disappear, nature comes into sharp relief.
moderncampground.com

Experience Beachfront Bliss on the Pacific Coast for Under $100 a Night

It may seem impossible to find affordable beachfront accommodation with meals included for less than $100 a night, just a short flight from New Zealand in 2023. However, in Samoa, travelers will find a place where time seems to have stood still. Instead of chain resorts and casinos, the island...
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
msn.com

The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
People

Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica

"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
mansionglobal.com

A $18.2 Million Beachfront Villa on Thailand’s Phuket Island That’s Truly Enormous

A mega-sized villa, designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Aman Resorts fame, on Thailand’s Phuket Island has hit the market for $18.2 million. Sitting on 2.71 acres of land, the villa has more than 41,300 square feet of interior living space across three levels, according to the listing with Felix Desjardins of List Sotheby’s International Realty Thailand.
TravelPulse

New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023

The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
Thrillist

Fly to Antigua in the Caribbean for as Little as $305 Roundtrip

There have been some alluring prices on flights to the Caribbean lately if you’re willing to dig and have flexibility with your travel plans. Of course, we’ve noted that this is the best time of year to buy plane tickets and even highlighted how affordable it was to get flights to Puerto Rico.
TravelPulse

Mexico Bans Smoking in Public Spaces, Including Resorts and Beaches

The Government of Mexico has approved the new Law on Tobacco Control, the most wide-ranging in the Americas, which has forbidden national or foreign citizens from smoking in public spaces, such as beaches, resorts, patios, balconies, terraces, amusement parks, shopping malls, public transport, and entertainment centers, among many other places.

