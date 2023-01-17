ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Milder weather in New England ahead of potential rainfall later this week

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- New England is experiencing milder weather after weekend snowfall. The National Weather Service warns that a storm formation off the coast of New England could bring freezing rain and sleet to the area by the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixl30_0kHmeAFY00
New England is experiencing milder weather after weekend snowfall. The National Weather Service warns of potential freezing rain and sleet by the end of the week. Photo by National Weather Service/Website

Boston experienced 1.6 inches of snow on Sunday, some areas near the coast experienced more than 4 inches of snowfall. Duxbury recorded 4.5 inches of snowfall, and Dorchester recorded 3.9 inches. Temperatures quickly climbed back into the 40s by Tuesday, and are expected to climb into the 50s before precipitation anticipated for the end of the week.

The National Weather Service expects Tuesday and Wednesday to remain mild, but predicts rainfall as early as Wednesday night through Friday. Unlike the weekend's precipitation, the storm system is expected to bring less snow because of warmer temperatures.

"Main concern during this timeframe is the potential for a wintery mix of freezing rain/sleet across the higher elevations of the interior and along the MA/VT and MA/NH border on Thursday," reads an update from the National Weather Service.

The storm which has formed approximately 500 miles off of New England has resulted in thunderstorms over the Atlantic and even formed a hurricane-like eye at one point. The storm is neither a hurricane, nor a tropical storm, instead the National Hurricane Center has labeled it an "invest, " or "investigative area," the designation given to weather systems being monitored for potential tropical cyclone development.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Winter Weather Returns: Messy System On The Way Bringing Snow, Sleet and Heavy Rain

The First Alert weather team is tracking a late week winter weather system packed with multiple hazards. It’s already produced severe weather across the mid-south and is set to reach New England on Thursday evening. While New England isn’t expecting severe weather, we are expecting a variety of conditions, from heavy sleet and snow, to downpours of rain – and in multiple phases.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

From 50 to Flakes: Big Weather Change Ahead as Late Week Snow Looms

Boston hit 50 degrees on Wednesday but our mild weather is about to take a turn, with Weather Winter Advisories and a Winter Storm Watch issued for the region to end out the week. By Wednesday night, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Here's How Much Snow New England Will See Later This Week

We’re still basking in the mild air Wednesday. Tuesday's high of 50 degrees in Boston was enough to banish most of the snow we had on the ground, with the mild overnight temperatures polishing the rest of it off. Highs on Wednesday will be limited by the clouds, but we’re still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s, if not 50 degrees again in some spots.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Snow lingers Monday, sky clears before another messy storm late week

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Don't know about you, but I am kinda thankful today is a holiday. Snowy Monday mornings are never a good thing, no doubt had this been a normal traffic/commuting day there would have been a lot more accidents.This "storm," if you can call it that, was certainly not a major event by New England standards, but more of a pest. Some form of precipitation has been falling in some parts of southern New England just about all weekend long, and it is STILL GOING. While no one town has yet to...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
worldatlas.com

12 Most Charming Towns in New England

New England boasts one-of-a-kind charm with nautical experiences amidst the American atmosphere, and fall foliages unparalleled anywhere else in the world. The coastal region spreads over six northeastern states and includes countless shining gems along the shores that lucky residents call home. These charming towns immerse visitors in the scenic romance of the attraction-laden landscapes, endless water views, and historical sights galore.
CAMDEN, ME
985thesportshub.com

Western Massachusetts Best Kept Secret: The Fireplace Feast!

Out west, not much more than an hour’s drive, is western Massachusetts best kept secret: The Fireplace Feast!. Imagine this: you and friends and family, just finished a New England style horse drawn wagon ride on a 600 acre farm. To warm up, waiting inside the 18th century farmhouse, is a warm glass of mulled apple cider. As you sip this sweet deliciousness, you are gazing at a GIANT fireplace, roasting your prime rib. You lend a hand in stirring the huge cauldron of seafood chowder. For dessert, hot apple pie, served with home made whipped cream. Is this a dream? No, it’s real. I experienced it last Saturday.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
WCVB

One dead after crash that caused hours-long backup on Mass Pike

AUBURN, Mass. — One person died Thursday of injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash that tied up traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike for hours. Massachusetts State Police said the crash occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. on the Mass Pike in Auburn, near Exit 89. Troopers said their preliminary investigation...
AUBURN, MA
FUN 107

Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
worcestermag.com

A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
newsnationnow.com

Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report

(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
522K+
Followers
71K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy