Milder weather in New England ahead of potential rainfall later this week

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- New England is experiencing milder weather after weekend snowfall. The National Weather Service warns that a storm formation off the coast of New England could bring freezing rain and sleet to the area by the end of the week.

Boston experienced 1.6 inches of snow on Sunday, some areas near the coast experienced more than 4 inches of snowfall. Duxbury recorded 4.5 inches of snowfall, and Dorchester recorded 3.9 inches. Temperatures quickly climbed back into the 40s by Tuesday, and are expected to climb into the 50s before precipitation anticipated for the end of the week.

The National Weather Service expects Tuesday and Wednesday to remain mild, but predicts rainfall as early as Wednesday night through Friday. Unlike the weekend's precipitation, the storm system is expected to bring less snow because of warmer temperatures.

"Main concern during this timeframe is the potential for a wintery mix of freezing rain/sleet across the higher elevations of the interior and along the MA/VT and MA/NH border on Thursday," reads an update from the National Weather Service.

The storm which has formed approximately 500 miles off of New England has resulted in thunderstorms over the Atlantic and even formed a hurricane-like eye at one point. The storm is neither a hurricane, nor a tropical storm, instead the National Hurricane Center has labeled it an "invest, " or "investigative area," the designation given to weather systems being monitored for potential tropical cyclone development.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com