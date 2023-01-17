ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Customs officials seize 140 pounds of meth hidden in paint containers

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Customs officials in Cincinnati intercepted more than 140 pounds of meth that was hidden in containers of paint and valued at close to $1 million, Customs and Border Protection announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFW1z_0kHme6nt00
Customs officials in Cincinnati seized 140 pounds of meth on Jan. 6. Photo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The containers were labeled as acrylic waterproofing paint and were en route from Mexico to Cleveland, Texas. They had white crystalized substance on the lids with an unusual consistency.

When the officers tested the material it tested positive for methamphetamine. The total value of the discovery is estimated at $955,000.

Richard Gillespie, the Cincinnati Port Director, said that narcotics are often concealed with a variety of different materials, and he lauded the officers who made the discovery on Jan. 6.

"The Port of Cincinnati officers are sharp and quick thinkers, using excellent deductive reasoning skills," Gillespie said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
522K+
Followers
71K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy