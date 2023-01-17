Customs officials seize 140 pounds of meth hidden in paint containers

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Customs officials in Cincinnati intercepted more than 140 pounds of meth that was hidden in containers of paint and valued at close to $1 million, Customs and Border Protection announced.

Customs officials in Cincinnati seized 140 pounds of meth on Jan. 6. Photo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The containers were labeled as acrylic waterproofing paint and were en route from Mexico to Cleveland, Texas. They had white crystalized substance on the lids with an unusual consistency.

When the officers tested the material it tested positive for methamphetamine. The total value of the discovery is estimated at $955,000.

Richard Gillespie, the Cincinnati Port Director, said that narcotics are often concealed with a variety of different materials, and he lauded the officers who made the discovery on Jan. 6.

"The Port of Cincinnati officers are sharp and quick thinkers, using excellent deductive reasoning skills," Gillespie said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com