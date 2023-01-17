Horses Killed In Santa Clarita Barn Fire

At least two horses died in an early morning barn fire in Santa Clarita on Tuesday.

At about 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a structure fire in a barn on the 23400 block of Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It was a working fire in a barn,” Aldana said.

At least two horses perished in the blaze, according to Aldana.

KHTS reached out to the equestrian center located at the address, but did not receive comment as of the publishing of this article.

