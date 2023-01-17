Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Chicago This MonthBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa vs. Northwestern basketball game rescheduled
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa men's basketball game against Northwestern, originally scheduled for January 18, is now scheduled to be played Tuesday, January 31. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcat program. Any fans with tickets to the game can still use those tickets to get in.
Kenwood upset No. 1 Simeon 46-43 on the road
The Kenwood Broncos upset the No. 1 ranked Simeon Wolverines 46-43, on Tuesday, January 10, on the road. The Broncos were led by guard Dai Dai Ames, who scored a team-high 20 points in the victory. The win by the Broncos was the first over Simeon in school history. The...
Notre Dame football: Chicago pipeline could boost program
The talent in Chicago is as good as it’s been in a decade; with its proximity to Notre Dame football and the University, will the coaching staff capitalize? There’s a long way to go in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but the staff is off to a strong start with the Chicago area’s top prospects.
Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Game Postponement
This Wednesday's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern has been postponed. Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced the news just moments ago. Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID-19. As a result, the Big Ten has decided to push this game back. Judging by ...
Notre Dame Base Recruiting: Irish Looking To Strike Big In Chicago With 2024 Class
The Notre Dame staff must close on several talented Chicago recruits in the 2024 recruiting class
Iowa vs. Northwestern postponed; Wildcats can’t field enough players
UPDATE: The University of Iowa marked the game against Northwestern as “canceled” on its online men’s basketball schedule and sent out a release announcing the game “will not be played” on Wednesday. “The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern that was scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 […]
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
GCSC enhances West Side Leadership Academy gymnasium with bleacher installation
The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently enhanced its gymnasium at West Side Leadership Academy with the installation of new bleachers, which had not been replaced since the school opened in 1968. “This milestone achievement is another example of our team’s commitment to improving the school environment, so our students...
After the loss of their son, NW Indiana couple use faith to help others find support
After a sudden loss of their child, a northwest Indiana couple developed a religious-based support group to help others — and they’re this week’s Difference Maker. The couple have started a program called “G.R.I.E.F.: God’s Relief In Every Family.”
Chicago Mount Rushmore Post With G Herbo, King Von, Others Has People Upset
A Twitter post displaying the Chicago Mount Rushmore of rappers has Twitter in full debate mode. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 17), hip-hop blog raphousetv2 shared a post on Twitter displaying the Mount Rushmore of rap artists to come out of the Windy City. The post showed G Herbo, King Von, Chief Keef and Lil Durk. "Is this Chicago/Chiraq Rap Mt.Rushmore Valid?" the post is captioned.
Peacemaker dies nearly 10 years after baseball bat beating in Rogers Park
The family of a Michael Davis, Rogers Park native and man who survived a brutal attack outside a bar a decade ago, is looking for help in laying him to rest following his death last month.
Car pinned under truck in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
Forest Park Review
Ray Paulin, 89
Raymond (“Ray”) Joseph Paulin, 89, of Forest Park, died on Jan. 9, 2023, at Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo, Indiana. Born in Montague, Massachusetts, on Nov. 28, 1933, he was the son of the late Isidore and Alice Auroré (Socquet) Paulin. On June 12, 1965, he married Janet Warner.
Forest Park Review
Big Week | January 18-25
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4-5 p.m., Forest Park Public Library. Blackout poetry is a mix of art and poetry created by getting any form of printed words and blacking out the unwanted text to make a poem. Designed for ages 11-13. 7555 Jackson Blvd., Forest Park. Bird Painting Workshop: Black-capped Chickadee.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader
Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city's South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s The post Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
cwbchicago.com
Video shows man being kicked, beaten, slammed into metal beam in downtown Chicago
Chicago — The viral video is shocking. A man is attacked in the middle of a busy downtown Chicago street during daylight hours. He’s knocked to the ground and dragged to the curb. Then, a man picks him up and slams him head-first into a metal pillar supporting the city’s famed L train tracks.
newcity.com
A Moment of Grace: A Review of Otis Moss III’s “Dancing in the Darkness”
The Reverend Otis Moss III’s book “Dancing in the Darkness” gets its title from a moment of grace during a scary time in the author’s life. Moss is senior pastor of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The church received hundreds of death threats when one of its parishioners, then-Senator Barack Obama, was running for president in 2008. Before one service, parishioners were met by members of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, who were carrying their hateful signs. As many as forty news trucks lined the street.
Forest Park Review
New ideas at the Altenheim
Members of the Altenheim Advisory Committee got a homework assignment recently. It came after all the listening and consulting they’ve done over recent months leading up to their pending recommendations to the village council on the future of the village-owned property at the Altenheim. What would they do if...
fox32chicago.com
'Pure evil': Crown Point students allegedly lure and beat classmate, record video
CROWN POINT, Ind. - Three teenage boys face charges for allegedly attacking a classmate in northwest Indiana and spreading video of the incident on social media. The brutal beating is believed to have happened on Jan. 8 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, according to police. The victim was lured into a restroom by a teen that he thought was his friend.
