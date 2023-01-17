ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Forest, IL

cbs2iowa.com

Iowa vs. Northwestern basketball game rescheduled

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa men's basketball game against Northwestern, originally scheduled for January 18, is now scheduled to be played Tuesday, January 31. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcat program. Any fans with tickets to the game can still use those tickets to get in.
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Chicago pipeline could boost program

The talent in Chicago is as good as it’s been in a decade; with its proximity to Notre Dame football and the University, will the coaching staff capitalize? There’s a long way to go in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but the staff is off to a strong start with the Chicago area’s top prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Game Postponement

This Wednesday's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern has been postponed. Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced the news just moments ago.  Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID-19. As a result, the Big Ten has decided to push this game back.  Judging by ...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
Hot 99.1

Chicago Mount Rushmore Post With G Herbo, King Von, Others Has People Upset

A Twitter post displaying the Chicago Mount Rushmore of rappers has Twitter in full debate mode. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 17), hip-hop blog raphousetv2 shared a post on Twitter displaying the Mount Rushmore of rap artists to come out of the Windy City. The post showed G Herbo, King Von, Chief Keef and Lil Durk. "Is this Chicago/Chiraq Rap Mt.Rushmore Valid?" the post is captioned.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car pinned under truck in Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a  a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
CALUMET CITY, IL
Forest Park Review

Ray Paulin, 89

Raymond (“Ray”) Joseph Paulin, 89, of Forest Park, died on Jan. 9, 2023, at Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo, Indiana. Born in Montague, Massachusetts, on Nov. 28, 1933, he was the son of the late Isidore and Alice Auroré (Socquet) Paulin. On June 12, 1965, he married Janet Warner.
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Big Week | January 18-25

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4-5 p.m., Forest Park Public Library. Blackout poetry is a mix of art and poetry created by getting any form of printed words and blacking out the unwanted text to make a poem. Designed for ages 11-13. 7555 Jackson Blvd., Forest Park. Bird Painting Workshop: Black-capped Chickadee.
FOREST PARK, IL
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

A Moment of Grace: A Review of Otis Moss III’s “Dancing in the Darkness”

The Reverend Otis Moss III’s book “Dancing in the Darkness” gets its title from a moment of grace during a scary time in the author’s life. Moss is senior pastor of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The church received hundreds of death threats when one of its parishioners, then-Senator Barack Obama, was running for president in 2008. Before one service, parishioners were met by members of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, who were carrying their hateful signs. As many as forty news trucks lined the street.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

New ideas at the Altenheim

Members of the Altenheim Advisory Committee got a homework assignment recently. It came after all the listening and consulting they’ve done over recent months leading up to their pending recommendations to the village council on the future of the village-owned property at the Altenheim. What would they do if...
FOREST PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Pure evil': Crown Point students allegedly lure and beat classmate, record video

CROWN POINT, Ind. - Three teenage boys face charges for allegedly attacking a classmate in northwest Indiana and spreading video of the incident on social media. The brutal beating is believed to have happened on Jan. 8 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, according to police. The victim was lured into a restroom by a teen that he thought was his friend.
CROWN POINT, IN

