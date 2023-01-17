ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

ShotSpotter Technology Leads to Arrest of Repeat Felon and Recovery of Handgun and Crack Cocaine

Virginia Beach, Virginia
 3 days ago

On January 13, 2023, at 3:38 a.m., VBPD officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of Oceanside Court. While responding to the scene, officers saw a speeding vehicle run a red light coming from the direction of the activation. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled leading officers on a pursuit until it became disabled.

The driver, Sterling Nichols (M/37) of Virginia Beach, then ran from the vehicle leading officers on a foot pursuit. Mr. Nichols was eventually apprehended, and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a 9mm handgun and 9 grams of crack cocaine.

Mr. Nichols was charged with three counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of schedule I/II narcotics, Simultaneous Possession of a Firearm, Felony Eluding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits, Reckless Driving, and numerous traffic charges. Mr. Nichols was linked to the ShotSpotter activation; he is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Drive-by shooter arrested

HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Chesapeake police stop car with dead man in the back seat; 2 arrested

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a death after they reportedly stopped a car with a dead man in the back seat. Just before 5 p.m., a caller reported "hearing a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house by multiple males," the department said. This happened in the 2000 block of Candlelight Drive, just off South Military Highway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police seek to ID suspect in alleged assault

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said they are looking to identify an unknown woman who is a suspect in the alleged assault of another woman. Police said the assault took place around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, with the suspect seen wearing a pink crop top with long sleeves, pink yoga pants and white shoes.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Hampton man arrested in death of father

HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
shoredailynews.com

Suppression hearing continued in Onancock murder case

Defense Lawyer Says Unaware of Video in Murder Case. A Virginia Beach defense lawyer got his suppression hearing continued Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court after he announced he was unaware there was a video linking his client to an October 2021 murder. The lawyer learned about the tape when the first prosecutor’s witness testified about it at the hearing.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VPRJ: New drug charges for inmate

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A current inmate of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail has been served with additional narcotics warrants after having been held without bond for numerous charges since mid-December, jail superintendent Col. Roy Witham said. Caleb S. Barnes, who had been in jail since Dec. 16 without...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to shooting death on Hemlock Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police have made an arrest in connection to an early Thursday morning shooting that left one man dead. James Tubbs, 23, of Hampton, has been arrested in connection to what Hampton Police is classifying as a homicide that took place just before 4:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue and charged with first-degree murder. He has also been charged with one count of discharging a firearm in a dwelling and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton police seek help in identifying burglary suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection to a burglary. On January 17, around 5 a.m. police received a call that a burglary had taken place at the ABC store in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man pleads guilty to shooting outside Virginia Beach tavern

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man charged in a Virginia Beach shooting that left four people hurt in March 2022 pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Earl Royster Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. As part of his plea agreement, he faces a minimum of three years and a maximum of four years in prison.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/woman-caught-with-loaded-gun-at-norfolk-international-airport/. Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International …. A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy