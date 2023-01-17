ShotSpotter Technology Leads to Arrest of Repeat Felon and Recovery of Handgun and Crack Cocaine

On January 13, 2023, at 3:38 a.m., VBPD officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of Oceanside Court. While responding to the scene, officers saw a speeding vehicle run a red light coming from the direction of the activation. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled leading officers on a pursuit until it became disabled.

The driver, Sterling Nichols (M/37) of Virginia Beach, then ran from the vehicle leading officers on a foot pursuit. Mr. Nichols was eventually apprehended, and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a 9mm handgun and 9 grams of crack cocaine.

Mr. Nichols was charged with three counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of schedule I/II narcotics, Simultaneous Possession of a Firearm, Felony Eluding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits, Reckless Driving, and numerous traffic charges. Mr. Nichols was linked to the ShotSpotter activation; he is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.