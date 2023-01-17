Watch the NFL playoffs at these 5 sports bars in Richmond, VA

The Rhode Island Rams have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Richmond Spiders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 9 of 2019. Rhode Island and Richmond will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Robins Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO