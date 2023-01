Watch the NFL playoffs at these 5 sports bars in Richmond, VA

Load up on nachos at Wood and Iron in Scott’s Addition. Photo by @rvafoodsandstuffs

The divisional round of theis upon us. Before we see who will face off at the Rihanna concert Super Bowl, cheer on your team at one of these, 1405 Roseneath Rd. | Snack on shareables and smoked wings with 12 different sauces. Home Team Grill , 1630 W. Main St. | A Fan staple since 2007. Basic City Beer Co. , 212 W. Sixth St. | Opt for the microbrewery that also serves fresh pizzas. Gus’ Bar & Grill , 2701 W. Broad St. | There’s plenty to see on 24 TVs. Stadium Sports Bar , 119 N. 18th St. | Head to Shockoe for a lively atmosphere and quality bites.What’s yourin the Richmond area — or do you prefer the comfort of your couch? Let us know