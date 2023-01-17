Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Related
A Food Network Champion is Opening a New Eatery in the Corridor
A new cafe, bakery, and deli is in the works in Johnson County. Get ready for Barrett's Quality Eats!. Barrett's Quality Eats is moving into the space at 3242 Crosspark Road in Coralville, which is located near Jersey Mike's and Foundry Food + Tap. According to the Corridor Business Journal, the restaurant will offer "fresh bread, bagels, salads, sandwiches, pastries, coffee and more."
Daily Iowan
Chase Bank opens first Iowa City location
A new Iowa City Chase Bank location opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning after moving into Iowa City in the fall of 2022. The branch, located at 105 E. Burlington Street, is the fourth branch of Chase to be opened in the state of Iowa. The other three locations — in Des Moines and West Des Moines — opened in 2021.
A Cowboy Bunkhouse Is Hidden In The Heart of Czech Village
Every Tuesday we head to the Czech Village for listener lunch. This month we're lucky enough to eat each week at 'Lucky's on 16th.' This past Tuesday after parking and walking toward the restaurant, I noticed a colorful doorway and a sign on one of the buildings. What on earth...
KWQC
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
A Massive Thank You To This Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner
Last night my fiance and I were looking for somewhere to eat after she got home from work. You've had those nights where you just don't feel like making anything. You just want to sit down, grab a beer, and pay for someone to do the work for you. When she got home from work we both looked at each other and at the same time said "well, where do you want to go to eat." We decided to try out a place we had never been to before. It's called Tic Toc, located in Cedar Rapids.
Marion Restaurant Switching To Fast, Casual Environment
One of Marion's finest restaurants will soon be mixing things up a bit, switching to a much more fast and more casual dining experience. That restaurant is Bistro 3 Nineteen, located at 796 11th street in Marion. In a press release, the restaurant is announcing some big changes to the way they serve food. According to the release, chef Brittany Hannah has announced that the restaurant will transition and offer counter service instead of table service. Counter service is when customers order at the counter and then come and get their food when their name or number is called. Hannah hopes the change ushers in a new fast-casual environment to the restaurant.
homegrowniowan.com
Historic New Bohemia building hits the market in Cedar Rapids
The closing of The Bohemian is opening up the historic Matyk Building for other potential uses on a highly visible corner of New Bohemia in Cedar Rapids. Used as a live music venue and restaurant during its time as The Bohemian from March 2021 through last September, the corner landmark, 1029 Third St. SE, is going on the market for $990,000.
KCRG.com
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirsten Corrigan from Cedar Rapids said her weight loss journey “started eons ago.”. “I would have some success, and then at some point, I would just kind of fall away and then my weight would go back up,” said Corrigan. At her heaviest,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
cbs2iowa.com
Texas man claims $50,000-winning lottery ticket sold in Cedar Rapids
A Texas man has won a $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize on a ticket he purchased in Cedar Rapids. Eduardo Guerrero of McAllen, Texas, won the fifth top prize in the “Super Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 560 33rd Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids....
KCRG.com
Better Business Bureau explains credit card scam
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout Murray for Rockets. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce...
KCRG.com
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
kwayradio.com
Car vs. Snow Plow Collision
One person was injured after a collision with a snow plow in Black Hawk County Thursday, according to KWWL. 25 year old Austin Ludwig was traveling southbound on Dysart Road in La Porte City around noon yesterday. A snow plow driven by 28 year old Lucas Gerholdt pulled out from Washburn Road and struck Ludwig’s vehicle. Ludwig was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening. Gerholdt was cited for Failure to Yield the Right of Way at a Stop Sign.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police Department conducts tobacco compliance checks
The Iowa City Police Department conducted tobacco sales law compliance checks last week at the 56 open businesses licensed to sell tobacco, alternative nicotine, or vapor products. In a release from the city, underage persons entered the businesses accompanied by plainclothes officers over the period of January 10th through the...
ourquadcities.com
Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport
Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
Comments / 0