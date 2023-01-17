City of Virginia Beach Development Authority Announces Return of Façade Improvement Grants

​The City of Virginia Beach Development Authority (VBDA) is pleased to announce the return of the Façade Improvement Grant (FIG) program.

For two years in a row, this popular program provided financial assistance to businesses and property owners for the improvement of their property, and the results speak volumes. Since the program's inception, VBDA awarded $207,498 to 29 small businesses who in return invested $1.3 million.

The program, which is administered by the Department of Economic Development, provides matching grants of up to $10,000 to eligible businesses and property owners who are looking to make exterior improvements to their buildings. These improvements can include paint, fencing, parking upgrades, signage, accent or security lighting, and other enhancements that will help to improve the appearance and attractiveness of the property.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this program for a third year," said Lisa Murphy, VBDA chair. "The response to the program has been overwhelmingly positive, and we have seen the positive impact that it has had on our commercial corridors. We encourage all eligible businesses and property owners to take advantage of this opportunity, which will enable them to enhance the appearance of their buildings in a manner that contributes to the overall revitalization of our city."

To be eligible for the program, businesses and property owners must meet the following criteria:

New or existing small businesses with less than 50 employees

The business or property owner must be current on all taxes and fees owed to the city

Businesses located on any commercially or industrially zoned properties

The application portal and guidelines for the FIG program can be found at www.yesvirginiabeach.com/fig. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and will be scored based on the evaluation criteria, which is available online. The exterior improvement project must be completed within six months of receiving the grant and must not have already occurred at the time of the application.

###