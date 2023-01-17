ANN ARBOR. Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Some animals at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) wait for a family for a long time, so now the shelter is rolling out a new initiative to help them get adopted faster. HSHV is waiving adoption fees for pets who've been at the shelter longer than normal. "We're hoping it's just the incentive people need to give these deserving animals consideration," says Alison Balow, HSHV's Adoption Manager. "Some may be older, some may have special requirements, and some are simply wallflowers who've been overlooked. But people who do consider them—well, we think they have...

