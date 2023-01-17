Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Deal Box’s venture arm to invest $125M in startups using web3 technology
Deal Box, a capital markets advisory and token offering packaging platform, has launched its venture arm with plans to invest $125 million in startups using web3 technology, the company shared Wednesday. “We believe in the transformative power of web3, and we plan to invest in both web3 startups and companies...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Investment Fund, Invest-NL Back SME Lender October with €35 Million
October, a European marketplace lending platform providing access to capital for SMEs, has received a €35 million commitment from the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Netherlands-based Invest-NL. The capital is split between the two entities with the EIF providing €20 million and Invest-NL the rest – €15 million....
Cepton, Inc. Announces Closing of $100 Million Investment from Koito Manufacturing
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today the completion of its previously announced $100 million investment (the “Investment”) from its long-term automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Koito”) (TSE: 7276) on January 19, 2023. The Investment, in the form of convertible preferred stock, was approved at a special meeting of Cepton stockholders on January 11, 2023, and is convertible, beginning on the first anniversary of the issue date, into shares of Cepton’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $2.585 per share. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005052/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Report: FIS Shares Up 2% on Talk of Potential Takeover
FIS has reportedly heard from an interested potential buyer. Seeking Alpha reported Thursday (Jan. 19), citing an unnamed source, that an unknown potential buyer is considering acquiring all or some of the company. The financial services technology firms’ stock is up about 2% Thursday, driven by speculation about such interest...
privatebankerinternational.com
Broadridge renews digital wealth platform alliance with IGM Financial
Broadridge Financial Solutions has extended its multi-year digital wealth platform alliance with IG Wealth Management, part of the IGM Financial family of companies. The deal allows IG Wealth Management to use Broadridge’s R.Broker solution to augment advisor team productivity and improve client experience. R.Broker solution offers digital, front-to-back full-service...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
Millennial founder who sold her fintech to JPMorgan for $175M is now being sued for allegedly inventing 4 million customers
Charlie Javice launched Frank six years ago to help students grappling with the soaring cost of college tuition to afford higher education, but Chase alleges 93% of her customers were fictitious.
Investment firm Redbird Capital grabs 5% stake in helicopter company Blade
Redbird Capital, the firm founded by former Goldman Sachs partner Gerry Cardinale, has acquired a 5% stake in private helicopter company Blade — known for whisking the well-heeled to and from the Hamptons. The media, sports and entertainment-focused private equity firm is known for a slew of flashy hires and clients. Last month, RedBird brought on former CNN boss Jeff Zucker as an operating partner, and it recently teamed up with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to launch their movie studio, Artists Equity. The firm is also a stakeholder in Hollywood production company Skydance, as well as the XFL, the pro football...
crowdfundinsider.com
Founder of Faace Says More Women Turning to Crowdfunding, Raises Equity Capital on Seedrs
Faace founder Jasmine Wicks-Stephens says more female entrepreneurs are turning to securities crowdfunding. Citing research by the European Investment Bank (EIB), Wicks-Stephens notes that female entrepreneurs secured just 1% of venture capital last year – even though female founders tend to perform well, failing less often than male-founded firms. In light of this fact, Wicks-Stephens is raising growth capital online with a funding round listed on Seedrs for her skincare brand.
FTX's New CEO Aims To Revive Defunct Cryptocurrency Exchange: What You Need To Know
New FTX CEO says a task group has been formed to look into the viability of reviving FTX.com. “Everything is on the table,” he says. “If there is a path forward on that, then we will not only explore that, we’ll do it.”. The defunct cryptocurrency exchange...
Automated Treasury Management Platform Tempts Business Savers with 4% Yields
As businesses cut costs and horde cash, automated treasury management systems are getting a closer look. In a bid to help businesses earn more money on their idle cash with minimal effort, FinTech startup Mayfair has launched an automated treasury management solution to help businesses earn more on idle cash.
monitordaily.com
BMO Receives Final Regulatory Approvals for Bank of the West Acquisition
BMO Financial Group has received all required regulatory approvals to complete its acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas and expects the acquisition to close on Feb. 1, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. “We are excited to be bringing BMO and Bank of the West...
monitordaily.com
JetLoan Capital Arranges $175MM in Loans in 2022
JetLoan Capital arranged loans totaling $175 million in 2022 for multiple collateral types, including light, mid-size, large cabin jets and turboprop and piston aircraft, as well as helicopters and marine assets. According to Sam Harris, president of JetLoan Capital, the general aviation and business jet segments have been expanding and...
alternativeswatch.com
Audax attracts $4.5bn for direct lending
Audax Private Debt closed its second direct lending fund with $3 billion of committed capital, building up its platform in the space to $4.5 billion, officials said. Audax Direct Lending Solutions Fund II (DLS Fund II) is focused on providing debt capital to middle market companies providing senior secured unitranche and stretch senior financings. The offering, officials said, is complementary to other financing solutions under the $20 billion firm’s umbrella. Actively investing through its second fund, the firm has issued $1.6 billion of loan commitments to date.
ffnews.com
MANGOPAY reports €11.3 billion transaction value in 2022
MANGOPAY, the platform-specific payment infrastructure provider, today announces figures showing another strong year with more than 35% of growth. Key 2022 figures include:. Total 2022 transaction value totalling over €11.3 billion. 243 new customers onboarded this year, nearly 1 customer per working day. 100 new hires across the business...
Digital Banks Fill Gaps in Small Business Working Capital Loans
As working capital from traditional lenders evaporates, SMBs are seeking fresh funds from digital channels. That’s according to PYMNTS and NCR’s report “Digital Banking Rises To Meet SMB Needs,” which showed that as SMBs raised prices last year to meet higher supplier and operating costs, many if not most believe they’ve hiked prices as far as possible to remain competitive, hence the scramble among SMBs for new sources of working capital from non-traditional sources.
The Marygold Companies Names Timothy M. Rooney President of Fintech Subsidiary - Marygold & Co.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- The Marygold Companies, Inc. (“TMC,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm, today announced the appointment of Timothy M. Rooney as President of Marygold & Co., a wholly owned subsidiary created to develop and offer a unique mobile banking app built around a unified platform for spending, receiving, saving and investing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005111/en/ Timothy M. Rooney, newly appointed President of Marygold & Co. (Photo: Business Wire)
Courtside Ventures $100M Fund Targets Sports-Related Investments
Venture capital firm Courtside Ventures announced the close of its third fund Thursday, with $100 million coming from people including owners, athletes and industry executives. Courtside—which has previously invested in The Athletic, StockX and 100Thieves, and currently has investments in more than 80 companies—said it plans to find startups across sports, collectibles, wellness and gaming. It also expects to grow its international portfolio. Courtside’s first fund came together in 2016, with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert serving as one of two initial anchor investors. This time around, limited partners also include the ownership groups of the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors,...
