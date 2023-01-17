Read full article on original website
Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken
One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
IHOP Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Combo From the '80s In Honor of Its 65th Anniversary
This blast from the past will only be available for a limited time.
Woman Reacts After Raising Cane's Employee Says His Store Doesn’t Have Enough Chicken To Fill Her Order, Sparking Debate
Raising Cane’s is beloved for their fried chicken, but one customer was shocked to find out that they had run out of chicken. TikTok user @banks601y shares her surprise after pulling up to a Raising Cane's drive-thru speaker to order.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open
A new chicken sandwich restaurant is now open.Photo byLefteris kallergis/UnsplashonUnsplash. Do you enjoy a chicken sandwich? If the growing segment of the fast food industry is any indicator, you probably do. Few areas in the restaurant community have grown in the same volume as that of the chicken sandwich. Gone are the days when the only chicken option in the neighborhood was Kentucky Fried Chicken or one of a handful of more regional-specific chains. Now, there are dozens of various locations popping up, and even more are on the way. This includes one of the latest renditions of the chicken sandwich, which is making its way right to the heart of metro Phoenix.
Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves
Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
KFC Caters to Comfort With an Extra Hot Deal on Its Beloved Chicken Pot Pies
The 'post-holiday-friendly price' is only available for a limited time.
First-ever Bojangles hard tea headed to stores
If you love sweet tea from Bojangles, there’s an adult version headed to stores. The hard tea will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants and will only be sold at participating retailers, which will include Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart and Food Lion.
McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country
For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Tennessee
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Many Texas Roadhouse Restaurants Serve Kraft Macaroni and Cheese -- But Does it Matter?
Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Westland, Michigan.Photo byDwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons. There’s been a lot of hoopla since a woman went viral on TikTok for blasting Texas Roadhouse for serving her Kraft Mac & Cheese and charging $4.00. Apparently, she expected it to be homemade. It turns out, it came from the familiar blue box you can get for $0.99 at Target. After scouring over 50 of the 615Texas Roadhouse menus from all over the United States, I found most plainly state on the ‘Sides’ menu, as well as the ‘Kids and Rangers’ menu, they are offering Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.
Man shamed by restaurant manager and staff in front of his family at birthday hangout because of tiny tip
Eating out is getting more stressful. First, it was inflation. Now? It is because you do not leave behind (sizable) tips. And some managers will take the side of the under-tipped employee.
This restaurant went from a few customers to long queues thanks to a single food review
A restaurant in Vegas had a massive boom in business thanks to a Tiktok user Keith Lee's food review. In the Tiktok video posted on January 3, Lee recounts a mail from an employee of a family-owned business called Frankensons Pizzeria. The mail mentioned that the business was "really slow" and they couldn't afford rent. The employee wanted Lee to come and review the food. Lee says that the employee mentioned: "It's a family-owned restaurant and the food is delicious but we don't have marketing behind it that's the only reason we don't get that much business."
Alleged McDonald's worker made 'churros' for work snack but viewers said it would taste terrible as a menu item
McDonald's often adds and removes menu items to its board. It depends on what customers crave so the brand can ensure the meal is profitable. McDonald's does not offer customizations. So the worker's churros hack would have to get added to the menu board for customers to try the item. But many viewers said they would pass on it.
Server shows how she prefers people leave their table after dining in a restaurant
Do you ever feel anxious waiting for the restaurant bill while you sit surrounded by dirty plates? Well, you are not alone. You could spend the time scrolling on your phone. But some servers would prefer you use the time to leave the table orderly.
