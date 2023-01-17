ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken

One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Greyson F

Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is now open.Photo byLefteris kallergis/UnsplashonUnsplash. Do you enjoy a chicken sandwich? If the growing segment of the fast food industry is any indicator, you probably do. Few areas in the restaurant community have grown in the same volume as that of the chicken sandwich. Gone are the days when the only chicken option in the neighborhood was Kentucky Fried Chicken or one of a handful of more regional-specific chains. Now, there are dozens of various locations popping up, and even more are on the way. This includes one of the latest renditions of the chicken sandwich, which is making its way right to the heart of metro Phoenix.
WSLS

First-ever Bojangles hard tea headed to stores

If you love sweet tea from Bojangles, there’s an adult version headed to stores. The hard tea will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants and will only be sold at participating retailers, which will include Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart and Food Lion.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country

For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
Tracy Stengel

Many Texas Roadhouse Restaurants Serve Kraft Macaroni and Cheese -- But Does it Matter?

Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Westland, Michigan.Photo byDwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons. There’s been a lot of hoopla since a woman went viral on TikTok for blasting Texas Roadhouse for serving her Kraft Mac & Cheese and charging $4.00. Apparently, she expected it to be homemade. It turns out, it came from the familiar blue box you can get for $0.99 at Target. After scouring over 50 of the 615Texas Roadhouse menus from all over the United States, I found most plainly state on the ‘Sides’ menu, as well as the ‘Kids and Rangers’ menu, they are offering Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.
Upworthy

This restaurant went from a few customers to long queues thanks to a single food review

A restaurant in Vegas had a massive boom in business thanks to a Tiktok user Keith Lee's food review. In the Tiktok video posted on January 3, Lee recounts a mail from an employee of a family-owned business called Frankensons Pizzeria. The mail mentioned that the business was "really slow" and they couldn't afford rent. The employee wanted Lee to come and review the food. Lee says that the employee mentioned: "It's a family-owned restaurant and the food is delicious but we don't have marketing behind it that's the only reason we don't get that much business."
IOWA STATE

