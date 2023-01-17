Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO