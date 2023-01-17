Read full article on original website
Disney World Drops a Key Fee That Park Visitors Hated Paying
The theme park giant has made a lot of changes Disney World visitors do not like, but now it's listening to them in two key areas.
Popculture
Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride
Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
WDW News Today
Man Loses Gun at Walt Disney World, Claims It Was Stolen By Cast Members
A man claimed his gun was stolen on his Walt Disney World vacation last year, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. The man had been staying at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn during the Labor Day holiday weekend. When he returned home on September 4, he realized the black Ruger LCP MAX 380 Auto handgun was missing from his carry bag, the incident report said.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneyfanatic.com
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
disneyfoodblog.com
An Animal Kingdom Thrill Ride and 7 Other Attractions That Are CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopened in Magic Kingdom on January 14th, but several other attractions remain closed at the parks. Some shows, character meet-and-greets, restaurants, and more will be closed at Disney World, and you’ll want to know what’s going to be unavailable during your upcoming trip. Check out everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World next week here!
When will Disneyland’s Splash Mountain close for good? Theme park bloggers weigh in
Disneyland has yet to announce any closure date for its version of the ride, leaving fans in the dark regarding how much longer they can hop on.
Disney announces opening date for new Magic Kingdom attraction Tron Lightcycle Run
Bio-digital jazz, man.
disneyfanatic.com
OpEd: Disney Should Auction Off Pieces of Splash Mountain
As Splash Mountain closes its door to Disney World and Disneyland Guests, so too will many of the set pieces that created the zip-a-dee-doo-dah scenes fade away. And while many of the animal animatronics will probably be repurposed by Walt Disney Imagineers for the attraction’s re-theme, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, not everything will be repurposed.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Cast Member Preview Dates Starting in February for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens on April 4 at the Magic Kingdom, but Cast Members will be among the first to ride. Dates for the Cast Member previews have been announced. Cast Member previews for TRON Lightcycle / Run will be between February 6 and March 3. Registration information...
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
Woman's Bizarre Hotel Experience in Arizona Is One for the Record Books
As she said, it was pure anarchy!
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Causes Evacuations at Two Walt Disney World Hotels
A kitchen fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop caused the evacuation of two Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this evening. Beaches & Cream is located at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which is adjacent to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Both resorts were evacuated after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.
WDW News Today
Get Your Photo on Custom Prop Bottle For Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.
WDW News Today
Bob Iger, Josh D’Amaro, and Jeff Vahle Touring Walt Disney World Together
Disney CEO Bob Iger, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro, and Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle were spotted touring Walt Disney World together this week. Instagram user @abigail_the_fun_princess shared a photo she took with the three executives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Vahle commented on the photo, “Great meeting...
WDW News Today
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Will Close During Fireworks
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which opens on January 27 at Disneyland, will close in the evenings during fireworks shows. The ride will remain closed for the rest of the evening if the park is closing at 10:00 p.m. or earlier. The ride will reopen if the park is closing at 11:00 p.m. or later.
WDW News Today
Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy
Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Annual Passholder Exclusive Dumbo Magnet Arrives at EPCOT
The Annual Passholder-exclusive Dumbo magnet is now available at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Passholders can pick up the magnet at the Creations Shop entrance facing the construction walls. A line formed early this morning. Cast Members were still getting directional signs ready. Each Passholder gets one magnet and should have...
