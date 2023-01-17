Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Children's Minnesota unveils new 'iMRI' suite — the first of its kind in pediatrics in North America
MINNEAPOLIS — To put it in simple terms, there's some cool stuff happening on the Minneapolis campus of Children's Minnesota. This winter, the hospital is unveiling a new intraoperative MRI (iMRI) suite — a three-room, 2,970-square-foot facility — fueled by $4 million in donations from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.
Minnetonka High School grad invents 'smart tampon' to detect cervical cancer
BALTIMORE — A Minnesota woman is making headlines for creating a new way to test for cervical cancer. The disease kills thousands of people every year, especially over the age of 65. January is cervical cancer awareness month. Minnesota Oncology GYN Dr. Lauren Bollinger says, "It's the fourth most...
Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Jan. 11-18)
Photos: Edina boys hockey defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 17) SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 17-22) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make ...
healthcaredesignmagazine.com
The University Of Minnesota Plans Hospital In Minneapolis
The University of Minnesota (U of M; Minneapolis) unveiled plans to build a new hospital adjacent to its Twin Cities campus as a part of the U of M’s academic health system in Minneapolis, according to the website kare11.com. The project would take at least five years and cost...
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!
I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
Buses, rail, biking, walking and, yes, even some driving: DFL transportation plans
The new D Line is a bus rapid transit marvel that mostly replaced the old Route 5 — the state’s busiest bus route — running past diverse neighborhoods on Portland, Chicago and Fremont Avenues in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Richfield and Bloomington. It has only been running since early December. But it’s already been the source […] The post Buses, rail, biking, walking and, yes, even some driving: DFL transportation plans appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting
Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
Minnesota Daily
UMN to reacquire medical facilities, build campus hospital
The University of Minnesota announced during a press conference on Thursday its MPact Health Care Innovation vision, which aims to strengthen Minnesota’s health care by making the state a leader in health for future generations. The University is seeking opportunities for partnerships with health systems that will maximize its...
Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
mspmag.com
Local Sewing Shops Stitch Together a Community
During the pandemic’s early days, many looked inside their own closets and tucked-away boxes to find new pastimes or reignite passions that had hit the back burner during busier years. One of those at-home hobbies? Sewing. Local fabric shops report seeing a larger, and often younger, group of shoppers over the past few years.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Snow sculptors make most of slushy conditions at Stillwater's international event
STILLWATER, Minn. – Setup is underway for the five-day World Snow Sculpting Championship event in Stillwater, which is in its second year.Last year, temperatures were below zero for the event. This year, organizers are plowing forward persistently, despite the consistency. Despite the warmth, and the rain, Stillwater is busy prepping to roll out the white carpet. Robin Anthony, president of the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, helped organize the event."The snow kinda shrunk a little bit so we were nervous earlier on if we were gonna have enough snow, but we're gonna have enough snow," Anthony said.Jon Baller, a Stillwater native,...
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
rejournals.com
Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson names three key promotions
To support the company’s real estate growth strategy, Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson Realty & Development Company has promoted Kirsten Walstien to vice president of investment management at KA Realty, John Dreher to development manager at KA Development and Chris Olson to property manager at KA Realty. Kirsten Walstien, Vice President...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
165 Horses Exposed to EHM in Minnesota
An 8-year-old grade pony gelding in Dakota County, Minnesota, tested positive for EHM on January 13 after developing clinical signs, including ataxia and urinary incontinence, on January 10. The pony is now recovering, but 165 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
Support for family after 'brilliant' mother-of-five dies of toxic shock
The Plymouth community is raising support for a local teacher after his wife and mother of their five children died suddenly due to toxic shock syndrome. Heidi Keiser died Saturday after the sudden onset of streptococcal toxic shock, which led to sepsis and organ failure, according to family members. Her...
