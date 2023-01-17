Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV with Roku is a bargain at $370 (deal ends tonight)
The affordable 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is powered by Roku, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy with a $60 discount that brings its price down to $370 from its original price of $430. If you’re planning to buy a smart TV, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, but you have to hurry up in finalizing this purchase from the retailer’s TV deals because its price will return to normal tonight.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
The best OLED TV you can buy is $300 off — don’t miss this epic LG C2 deal
The stunning LG C2 OLED has once again been slashed $300 at Best Buy — this is the best TV deal you can score right now.
LG C3 OLED suddenly looks like a much more appealing TV
LG revealed its A3, B3, C3, G3 and Z3 OLED TVs – and the C3 OLED is the one I'd buy
The best 75-inch TVs in 2023: Sony Bravia XR, Samsung's 'The Frame,' more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, HBO Max, Fire TV, Roku, Beats Headphones, & More
The best deals and savings on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, we're seeing a lot of incredible beginning-of-the-year deep discounts on all sorts of home entertainment and streaming gear. Retailers like Amazon have to clear last year's inventory to make more room for this year's new models. Their loss is your gain. And we're all happy about it!
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
Amazon just sliced $250 off 65-inch Fire QLED in epic Super Bowl TV deal
Amazon's first QLED TV, the Amazon Omni 4K QLED, is now available for $549.
Sam's Club New Year's 2023 deal: Get a Sam's Club membership for $25 and save big on gas
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Worried about inflation in the new year? Save money on groceries, gas and more essentials with a Sam's Club membership....
Digital Trends
Hurry! The Dell G15 gaming laptop has an insane price cut right now
Gamers in search of great gaming laptop deals need look no further than Dell today, as Dell is stepping up with a massive discount on its popular G15 gaming laptop, which you can take home for just $750 right now. This makes for a savings of $400, as the G15 gaming laptop typically goes for $1,150 as spec’d for this deal. In fact, the hardware in this G15 build is so impressive it makes for one of the best Dell laptop deals available. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell G15 gaming laptop.
Digital Trends
This powerful business laptop from Dell is 48% off today — save $580
The Dell Vostro 3420, a device that’s designed to boost your productivity, is currently available from Dell’s laptop deals with a 48% discount. It’s yours for just $629, for savings of $584 from its original price of $1,213. You won’t always see a powerful machine for nearly half its sticker price, so if you need a new laptop for a work-from-home setup or for your business, you won’t want to miss out on this offer.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 17 with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD is $400 off right now
One of the best laptop deals around right now is, predictably, courtesy of Dell. At the moment, you can buy the Dell XPS 17 for $2,149 saving you $400 off the usual price of $2,549. Packed with some great hardware while also looking super sleek and stylish, the laptop is sure to be the highlight of the Dell laptop deals for anyone seeking out a powerful yet portable system. As with most Dell deals, this offer is for a limited time only so if it’s the laptop for you, snap it up now. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
The best premium Android TV has returned to its record low price of $898
Amazon has sent the price of the Sony X90K series TV crashing back down to its Black Friday-level price for a limited time.
Digital Trends
Sharp is bringing one of the first OLED Roku TVs to the U.S. in 2023
Sharp has been on the fringes of the U.S. TV market for several years, but that might be about to change. The company, which is still headquartered in Japan ,but has been majority-owned by Chinese manufacturing giant Foxconn since 2016, has announced that it plans to sell a Roku-powered 4K OLED TV in the U.S. in spring 2023. It could be the first opportunity for people to buy a Roku TV with an OLED panel. The company will also introduce its latest mini-LED-powered QLED TV, the Aquos XLED.
livingetc.com
Best Sony TV: the finest OLED, Mini LED, and 8K sets from Sony
Most people know that Sony makes great TVs, but choosing the best of the best from its range can be a bit of a challenge. If you're set on choosing a Sony product as your next investment, then you may want to know what its TVs do better than anyone else, whether that be Samsung, LG, or another brand.
Comments / 0