ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver could measure month's worth of snow from impending storm

By Brian Lada,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 5 days ago

Shovels, plows and snowblowers will be put to work through midweek as a snowstorm threatens to snarl travel and disrupt the daily routines of residents across the Mile High City.

A plowable snow is about to blanket Colorado and a swath of the central United States, and it could lead to major disruptions across the Mile High City. Denver has been no stranger to snow this winter with over 25 inches falling since the start of November, and the newest snowstorm could end up being the biggest one so far this season.

How much snow will fall in Denver?

• Snow arrived in the Denver area Tuesday evening and is forecast to continue through Wednesday afternoon. "Conditions will deteriorate rapidly" throughout Tuesday night, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said. As a result, the worst of the conditions may align with the Wednesday morning commute.

• AccuWeather is forecasting 6 to 10 inches of snow in downtown Denver, but a few spots around the city could end up with even higher accumulations. "This storm track is very favorable for Denver, and it would not be surprising if some places near Denver saw a foot of snow by the time this is all said and done," Feerick added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLV38_0kHmZGnF00

Biggest snowstorm since last winter? The biggest snowfall in Denver so far this season occurred on Dec. 28-29 when 7.1 inches accumulated. Snow clogged roads across the region, including a stretch of Interstate 70 where some drivers were stranded in their vehicles for more than eight hours.

History of January snowstorms

• The single snowstorm this week could unload more snow than what typically falls in Denver throughout all of January. Reliable snowfall records in Denver date back to the 1880s, and over that time the city has averaged 6.6 inches of snow during January.

More snow in spring than winter? March typically features more snow in Denver than any other month of the year, Feerick said, with the month usually bringing around a foot of powder to the city. On average, January ranks as the fifth-snowiest month in the city.

Yes, but… Not every year follows the law of averages. Last January brought 13.4 inches of snow to the city, more than double the normal snowfall for the month. The snowiest January in city history was in 1992 when 24.3 inches accumulated -- 13.8 of which accumulated in just one day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MnD5i_0kHmZGnF00

• The snow that falls during the midweek storm may stick around the city for a while with high temperatures predicted to top out within a few degrees of freezing every day into next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado

Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's...
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

92K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy